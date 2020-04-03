The Body Shop’s Coastal Clean-up with Planet CORA

0 comment

Conscious of the social and environmental problems the society of today exposes its inhabitants, The Body Shop has been one of the pioneers of sustainability. With that, it constantly seeks for new projects in order to help the world we live in.

In the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, piles of our mismanaged wastes wind up on our shores. Plastics and other non-biodegradable wastes may be low-cost and convenient but they stay long in our environment and may kill marine animals as they mistaken plastics for food. Single-used plastics such as plastic straws, plastic bottles and plastic bags are big contributors to pollution.

In line with this, The Body Shop Philippines partnered with Planet CORA a non-profit organization dedicated in protecting the planet in gathering almost 200 volunteers for a Coastal Cleanup in Las Piñas Parañaque Critical Habitat Eco-Tourism Area (LPPCHEA). This cleanup helped in physically reducing wastes as well as creating awareness and inspiration for the volunteers to instill change in their lifestyles. A total of 2.29 tons of waste were collected in just a span of two hours wherein majority of the collected were plastic bottles.

The Ocean Cleanup with Planet CORA is just one of the many advocacies of The Body Shop Philippines.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Sarah Geronimo joins TNT as its newest endorser

Team Orange 0 comments
Sarah Geronimo is now a TNT Ka-Tropa. TNT, the Filipino people’s brand, is welcoming the country’s Popstar Royalty into its family. Sarah has also joined TNT to help in its…

Robocash Group | COVID-19 drives the demand for online financial services

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
With a growing spread of coronavirus and social distancing globally, people are increasingly searching for digital services able to meet their current needs in food and essentials, healthcare and finance.…

OPPO Implements Extended Terms and Service Warranty Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
OPPO is one with the Filipinos in actively combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with this, OPPO is offering a warranty extension program for all OPPO users and dealers affected…

Maine Mendoza joins MYX as Celebrity VJ for April

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
It was in 2010 when Maine Mendoza uttered her dream of becoming a MYX VJ. Ten years later, she gets her wish as the music channel welcomes her as the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone