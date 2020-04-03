The Body Shop’s Coastal Clean-up with Planet CORA

Conscious of the social and environmental problems the society of today exposes its inhabitants, The Body Shop has been one of the pioneers of sustainability. With that, it constantly seeks for new projects in order to help the world we live in.

In the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, piles of our mismanaged wastes wind up on our shores. Plastics and other non-biodegradable wastes may be low-cost and convenient but they stay long in our environment and may kill marine animals as they mistaken plastics for food. Single-used plastics such as plastic straws, plastic bottles and plastic bags are big contributors to pollution.

In line with this, The Body Shop Philippines partnered with Planet CORA a non-profit organization dedicated in protecting the planet in gathering almost 200 volunteers for a Coastal Cleanup in Las Piñas Parañaque Critical Habitat Eco-Tourism Area (LPPCHEA). This cleanup helped in physically reducing wastes as well as creating awareness and inspiration for the volunteers to instill change in their lifestyles. A total of 2.29 tons of waste were collected in just a span of two hours wherein majority of the collected were plastic bottles.

The Ocean Cleanup with Planet CORA is just one of the many advocacies of The Body Shop Philippines.