2019’s Filipino pro-wrestling extravaganza, PWR Special: Homecoming goes online, and available via pay-per-view this May 2020

Wrestling fans, young and young-at-heart alike, have the chance to relive the biggest Filipino pro wrestling show to date when Philippine Wrestling Revolution presents the historic PWR Special: Homecoming on a pay-per-view platform for only P500.00 this May 31, 2020.

Witness the iconic event that delivered a loaded card, filled with hard-fought championship bouts, technical wrestling action, and unbridled Filipino pride. This showcase featured the industry’s best and brightest Pinoy grapplers—both homegrown and internationally-renowned athletes—clashing for supremacy in the squared circle!

Wrestling fans will be treated to instant classics, as PWR Special: Homecoming’s co-main events feature a special singles match as former WWE champion “The Fil-Am Flash”, TJP took on “Mr. Philippine Wrestling”, Jake De Leon and an earth-shattering three-way dance for the PWR title, as defending champion, Quatro fought against his rival, Chris Panzer and Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Jeff Cobb.

Catch these headliners, plus other marquee matchups on this momentous card will be available on-demand starting May 31, 2020 through http://streamsessions.live for just PHP 500.

“When PWR started 5 years ago as a passion project, we made a commitment to build the pro wrestling scene in the country and give Filipino wrestling fans something to be proud of. PWR Special: Homecoming is both a culmination of that commitment and a peek into the potential of Philippine pro wrestling.” said PWR president Red Ollero. “With making Homecoming available on-demand, we hope to share not only to Filipinos who missed the event but also to the rest of the world what Philippine wrestling is all about!” he added.

PWR Special: Homecoming is powered by NetworkRentals, Set & Stage, Immerse, and the Mow’s Group.