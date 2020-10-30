The HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer: Your best and smartest companion for your home printing needs

Contrary to what others may think, today’s “new normal” when it comes to learning and working from home is not just about choosing the right computer or the fastest internet connection.

There is still the need to print since Learning from Home (LFH) or Working from Home (WFH) is not entirely and purely 100% digital or virtual.

For students, there are learning modules that need to be printed, especially when there’s a school activity. For WFH parents and even young professionals who need to discuss reports like spreadsheets or office presentations, it is still relatively easier to read text or data from an actual paper printout compared to reading from a device.

But still, why print? It is because there may be families that can afford only one device at home, and they can’t read modules or reports if the device they have like a desktop or smartphone is the one used to communicate to teachers and classmates or officemates. To some, it may be logical to invest on a printer instead of another PC or smartphone because it would be more affordable.

However, it should not be just any printer brand. For the LFH and WFH bunch, the printer should be a quality brand and should have enough features to answer various remote learning and working situations. Something like an HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer from HP.

The HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer is the perfect device for homeschooling or work-from-home professionals out there. It’s Print, Copy and Scan features offer total versatility since school or office work can be printed for better readability in color or black and white, or even copied and scanned then sent back digitally.

It also has the HP Smart App that lets you print photos on your smartphone, or even download photos from social media accounts, from the cloud or Camera Roll gallery. Just download the HP Smart App to your mobile device so you can print practically anytime or anywhere, which is extremely beneficial especially for mobile parents who need to assist their kids for their most crucial school work even if they’re not at home.

Aside from being an intelligent printer, the HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer is absolutely perfect for any high-volume yet low-cost printing needs. Imagine being able to print a whopping up to 8,000 pages for color and 6,000 pages for black. That volume capacity alone makes the HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer a valuable and smart investment for any LFH or WFH printing needs.

The HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer comes with a set of individual HP GT53/GT53XL Color Original Ink Bottles set with Original HP Inks in Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black that’s easily refillable and replaceable that even kids can do it on their own if they see ink levels going low because of HP’s innovative spill-free refill system. And the individual ink bottles allow parents or users to just buy the color that’s actually needed.

These ink bottles are also so affordable (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow at P275 per bottle and Black at P330 per bottle) that it can’t make a noticeable dent on the family budget so one can print thousands of pages of school modules or office reports, all in quality prints, vivid color and striking detail that’s easier to read.

The HP Original Ink Bottles can also be ordered online for users’ convenience, especially in this pandemic. Just go to the through the following channels: HP Store at Lazada (Metro Manila) (https://tinyurl.com/FreeDeliveryLazada) , ICS at Lazada (Metro Manila and Visayas) (https://tinyurl.com/ICSLazada), Silicon Valley (Metro Manila) (https://www.siliconvalley.com.ph/hp/), Thinking Tools (Cebu) (https://www.facebook.com/ThinkingTools/) and WeSellIt for (Metro Manila) (https://www.wesellit.ph/hp-freedelivery) until October 31, 2020. (Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. TFEB-104932 Series of 2020)

The HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Printer is definitely the smartest LFH or WFH investment in these trying times for the homeschooler or remote worker. Available for a remarkably reasonable and affordable price of only P9,295. Get it at Electroworld, PC Express and Silicon Valley near you!