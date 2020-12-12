The iPhone 12 is Here, and You’ll Love it More with Globe 5G

Much like any other new iPhone series, the arrival of the iPhone 12 has been hotly anticipated by fans worldwide including the Philippines. Now, the long wait is over and devotees can finally get their hands on the only phone they want, choosing from four new models – the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max. While the revamped design, new color choices, and wireless charging system are all notable, the most exciting addition to the iPhone 12 is its 5G capability, which enables users to do more with their phones at the lightning-fast speeds that the cutting-edge technology affords.

With Globe’s continued expansion of its 5G services in Metro Manila as well as key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, more users around the country can enjoy the countless enhanced experiences that the new iPhone offers in gaming, streaming, virtual reality, and more.

Get your hands on this much-awaited iPhone series by pre-ordering it through Globe. Take your pick from among the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, and avail of special introductory pricing and your choice of payment options. Check out some more affordable ways you can get your hands on the new iPhone 12, powered by Globe 5G:

Introductory Pricing

For a limited period, Globe will be offering the iPhone 12 series at lower cashouts. This means that you can get the iPhone 12 at just PHP 900/month per month with ThePLAN 1799 for 24 months lockup.

Extended Lock-up, lower cashouts

Customers also have the option to choose a longer lock-up with lower total cashouts and monthly payments. The iPhone 12 can be yours for as low as PHP 450/month if you are a new customer and PHP 350/month if you are a recontracting customer with ThePLAN 1799 through this lock-up option.

36 months, 0% interest

Available for both new and recontracting customers, you can pay in fixed monthly installments for up to 36 months with 0% interest using your BPI or HSBC Credit Card.

Special cashout rates for customers renewing their Globe plans

Globe is also offering special cash out rates for customers who are ready to renew their postpaid plans, with discounts of up to PHP 3,600 on the cashout if you’re on ThePLAN 1799 or higher, and if you choose the 36 months lock-up option. For example, with ThePLAN 1799, you can get your iPhone 12 64 GB with a one-time cash out of PHP 12,600, which you can spread throughout the 36-month contract period, charged to your bill.

Globe Postpaid customers can avail of these plans from Globe Online Shop at glbe.co/iPhone12, Globe Online Shop FB Messenger; select Globe Stores or visit www.globe.com.ph/iPhone12. Globe Platinum customers, on the other hand, may also pre-order through their Relationship Managers, Thea, their Digital Assistant on Facebook Messenger (globe.co/thea-gp), and at www.globe.com.ph/platinum/iphone-12.

Experience the new iPhone 12 best with Globe 5G. Globe’s 5G network is now available in 17 cities in Metro Manila, and in key areas in Davao and Cebu.