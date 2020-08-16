The Itchyworms to headline UK-based Gotobeat Online Summer Festival

0 comment

 

Manila-based rock band The Itchyworms, prove yet again that they have more tricks up their sleeve. On August 19, 10:30PM (GMT), catch the beloved foursome as they headline the Gotobeat Online Summer Festival – powered by gigmit. The lone Filipino act was chosen from among dozens of applicants from around the world.

The UK-based online music festival is a fresh concept from gigmit and Gotobeat that serves as an answer to the lack of live music in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gotobeat delivers performances from both fresh and familiar acts straight to your device!

Performing alongside The Itchyworms are acts such as Demsky from Japan, Reality Club from Indonesia, May Ziv from Israel, and Zkeletonz, Lulalong, Dimaggio Jones, and Kaprica all from the UK. Catch all of them in Greenwich Mean Time on 19-20 August 2020 with tickets starting at £5.

