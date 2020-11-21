The joy and appreciation of family togetherness is at the heart of Jollibee’s new Christmas campaign

The country’s beloved fast-food chain recently launched a new campaign in time for the Christmas season that reminds everyone that amid these trying times, being with family is one of the things that we ought to be most grateful for.

The new short film, done in collaboration with its creative agency McCann Worldgroup Philippines and directed by Pepe Diokno, tells a heart-warming story of gratitude, joy and love for family as seen through the eyes of a child. Using a real-life family as talents and with an accompanying original song composition, Jollibee aims to convey that despite all that we are going through, our family will remain as our greatest source of joy.

The film captures what a typical Pinoy household looks like in today’s new normal. Familiar scenes of parents working from home, students busy with online classes, and grandparents restricted to the confines of home.

But as the video progresses it also reveals to us another undeniable truth; that this pandemic also comes with a silver lining. This is the renewed appreciation and rediscovered joy for what is most important –the priceless quality time that we can now enjoy with our family. And as the approaching Christmas season will probably be celebrated in a more intimate and simpler way, the fact that it can be shared together with a whole, healthy, and happy family is something that people are and should continue to be most grateful for.

“It may be difficult to find joy in every day amid these trying times, and especially as we’re accustomed to festive gatherings during the Christmas season. But this period also reminded us to view what’s happening from the eyes of a child and treasure what we have in our lives right now — it’s family, the love and joy we share, and the heart-warming support we provide one another,” said Jollibee Foods Corporation Philippines Country/Regional Marketing head and concurrent PH Marketing Head, Francis Flores.