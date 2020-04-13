The King: Eternal Monarch, a romantic fantasy drama starring Lee Min-ho, premieres on Netflix on April 17

The King: Eternal Monarch is a romantic fantasy drama that takes the genre to a whole new level.

The series revolves around the relationships of people from two parallel universes. King Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) seeks to seal the gateway between dimensions, while Jung Tae-eul, a police inspector, simply wants to protect other’s lives and their loves.

The King: Eternal Monarch is written by Kim Eun-suk (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mr. Sunshine, Descendants of the Sun), and directed by Baek Sang-hoon (Secret, Who Are You: School 2015 and Descendants of the Sun) and Jeong Jee-hyun (Search: WWW).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

