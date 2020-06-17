The latest OPPO A92 now set for the #LiveAllOut PH Launch on June 19

Global smart device brand OPPO, is all set to launch the newest addition to its best-selling A Series, the OPPO A92. This June 19 at 4:00PM, celebrity YouTuber and OPPO’s A Series endorser, Alex Gonzaga, will host a special livestream launch event for the much-awaited OPPO A92 on OPPO Philippines’ official Facebook Page.

Join Alex as she shares how she continues to #LiveAllOut even while at home, by doing her favorite activities with her new OPPO A92 – from staying fashionably fab and mastering her smartphone photography skills, to learning how to cook new dishes. Fun games and exciting prizes, including the new OPPO A92 and W31 earphones, also await everyone.

The OPPO A92 is packed with new outstanding camera features, including the 48MP AI Quad Camera, so you can have all-out photography sessions with family and friends. The brand’s design philosophy is also reflected in the new model’s refreshing constellation design. The OPPO A92 is also packed with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, sure to give you an all-out, all-day smartphone experience. With powerful settings in both hardware and software, the OPPO A92 gives users, especially those transitioning into the digital-first new normal lifestyle, an advanced technological experience in everyday scenarios.

