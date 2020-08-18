The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines Season 6, in Partnership with Smart, Bring Regular Season on August 21

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines Season 6, in partnership with presenting sponsor Smart and official sponsor realme, is set to begin its eight-week regular season starting on August 21, 2020.

After a historic open qualifier that saw more than 1,000 participants trying their hand at becoming legendary, Cignal Ultra and NXP Solid, the two teams who emerged on top of the four-day contest, have finally joined Aura-PH, Onic-PH, BREN Esports, Execration, Omega PH Esports, Blacklist International, BSB, and Blu Fire, the eight direct invitees, to complete the final 10 participants for the regular season of the country’s largest mobile esports league.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 1 STAR MATCHUPS

Onic-PH vs BREN Esports (August 21, 2020, 7:30 P.M.)

The MPL-PH Season 6 regular season will kick off with the two-time silver finishers in Onic-PH going up against the rebuilding dynasty of BREN Esports. Although the statistics from their past meetings may side with the OhMyVeenus-led squad, we’ll see if the addition of David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon to the decorated esports organization’s roster can bring back the good ol’ “#BrenLangMalakas” battle cry.

Execration vs Aura-PH (August 22, 2020, 9:00 P.M.)

The history-makers clad in a new jersey are set to debut as Aura-PH against Execration, one of the most recognizable names in the league. Will the first-ever, back-to-back champions start their regular season campaign with a bang or will the charismatic Billy Jazha “Z4pnu” Alfonso be able to lead his team to a massive upset for an opener?

MYTHICAL RAFFLE DRAW

The Mythical Raffle Draw is back for MPL-PH Season 6! In addition to our exciting matches, we will be giving out a lot more prizes during the tournament! Due to overwhelming demand from our fans, we’ve made this activity much more exciting as it begins from the first week of Regular Season and lasts until the Playoffs!

REGULAR SEASON FORMAT

10 of the Philippines’ best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams will be divided into two groups of five teams for the regular season.

The regular season will run every weekend starting from August 21, 2020, until October 18, 2020. Its format will see each team playing two best-of-three series against the other four teams in their group and one best-of-three series versus the five teams of the opposite group. The teams will receive corresponding points per series played (three points for a 2-0 victory, two points for a 2-1 victory, 1 point for a 1-2 loss, and 0 points for a 0-2 loss) and will be ranked accordingly.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

GROUP A

Aura-PH

Formerly known as Sunsparks, the league’s first-ever two-time grand champions will be entering the upcoming regular season donning the Aura-PH banner.

Execration

Despite continuously falling short of a podium finish, Execration will return this season still as one of the most anticipated squads in the MPL-PH.

Blacklist International

A staple name in the league, Blacklist International looks to punctuate their run this upcoming season with a more memorable finish.

Blu Fire

More than flaunting their new banner, Blu Fire, formerly known as ULVL, also seeks to test their newly-built mettle against the league’s best contestants.

NXP Solid

Managed by prominent community figure, Akosi Dogie, expectations are already set on NXP Solid and the only thing left for them to do is deliver.

GROUP B

Onic-PH

With the addition of former ULVL captain Peter Bryce “Basic” Lozano on Onic-PH’s roster, the two-time silver finishers look to finally claim the elusive achievement.

BREN Esports

This season, BREN Esports looks to reclaim the glory they once had with a relatively new brand of play.

Omega PH Esports

Omega PH Esports may not be as consistent in putting out significant finishes as compared to other teams in the league, but you can never count them out of the equation.

BSB

BSB looks to establish itself as a certified league staple this upcoming regular season after a relatively successful debut last season.

Cignal Ultra

Cignal Ultra has once again proved that their “Comeback Kings” moniker is fitting for their squad, as they qualify once more for the biggest mobile esports league.

PLAYOFFS PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN

Champion – $25,000

2nd Place – $13,000

3rd Place – $7.000

4th Place – $3,000

5th-8th Place – $1,500 each

To ensure the safety and health of our teams, staff, partners, and fans amidst the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the entirety of the MPL-PH Season 6 will be played online. All matches will be streamed live via our official social media channels (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Facebook, Mobile Legends Esports Facebook, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang YouTube).

For more information and complete schedule of the MPL-PH Season 6 regular season matchups, please check out the official MPL-PH website.