The Moment Group restaurants go cashless with PayMaya

Whether it’s Filipino classic dishes, a Japanese fusion feast, or a burger binge and more, fans of various restaurants under The Moment Group (TMG) can now safely enjoy their favorite cuisines and pay cashless for their orders as the company partners with PayMaya for a total cashless experience online or in stores.

The Moment Group (TMG) operates some of the country’s most sought-after restaurant brands that include Manam, Din Tai Fung, Ooma, 8 Cuts Burgers, Mo’ Cookies, Shawa Wama, Phat Pho, Mecha Uma, and Bank Bar.

Foodies can now use their PayMaya e-wallet accounts as well as any credit, debit, or prepaid card to pay for their favorite meals when they order at TMG’s website (www.momentfood.com) which is now powered by the PayMaya Checkout payment gateway.

Additionally, TMG can now accept cashless payments for VISA, Mastercard, and JCB cardholders, as well as PayMaya QR, using the PayMaya One all-in-one Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals in their Metro Manila store branches, allowing for a safer contactless in-store payment experience.

PayMaya is the leading payment company in the Philippines with the widest deployment of Android-based POS terminals in the Philippines, with its PayMaya One device being adopted by major supermarkets, restaurants, service providers, and government agencies across the country.

“The safety and convenience of our loyal patrons is a top priority for The Moment Group, and offering cashless payments for our online and physical stores in partnership with PayMaya goes a long way towards reinforcing that. We want to continue serving everyone with good food alongside a safer payment experience across all our channels,” said The Moment Group Co-Founder and Creative Director Abba Napa.

As the food and restaurant industry adopt to new measures brought by the global COVID-19 pandemic, TMG has upgraded its operations by activating their online ordering website and by expanding their offering to include frozen, pre-cooked, and ready to heat meals at groceries and convenient stores.

“Cashless is now fast becoming the default payment option when dining in or ordering food online. We’re glad to partner with The Moment Group in adopting PayMaya’s end-to-end cashless payment solutions to provide its customers and store frontliners a safer and more seamless payment transactions, whether they prefer ordering online or dining in their branches,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

As a way to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, TMG is now utilizing PayMaya’s cashless payment solutions in their ordering website and store branches as it allows them to protect their store frontliners and customers from handling cash which can further spread the virus.

In compliance with the guidelines on the implementation of minimum health protocols issued by the Department of Trade and Industry, the food and restaurant industry is instituting health and safety protocols, including making cashless acceptance part of the standard options of doing business under the New Normal.

