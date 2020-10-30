The new Jollibee App adds more joy to people’s changing digital habits in the new normal

With most people remotely working and students enrolled in distance learning, families are staying at home more than ever. Because of this, the internet is playing a bigger part in today’s normal way of life. Whether for buying groceries or shopping, looking for content for entertainment, or having their favorite meals delivered, online is the way to go.

As people have grown to adapt to a more digital lifestyle in a matter of months, people are looking for options that can make daily errands and regular needs a lot more convenient. Jollibee aims to address this need while bringing more joy online with the launch of the new Jollibee App.

The new Jollibee App offers features and exclusive promos that can make one’s online ordering experience more joyful, fast, and convenient. With a user-friendly interface, having one’s Jollibee favorites delivered safely is just a few, easy taps away using mobile phones. The App’s store locator tells which Jollibee branch is nearest to a customer’s address for added convenience.

Choose from Jollibee’s all-time favorite meals as you plan your next food delivery to satisfy your cravings. If you have a busy week ahead, you can order in advance and schedule your delivery with the App’s “Scheduled Deliveries” feature. This way, you don’t need to worry about what food to have for the day as you go on with your daily routine.

Need a perk-me-up in the afternoon? Work from home breaks can now be more enjoyable as you browse through your phone and have your favorite Jollibee meal delivered in a few easy steps. You can even save your personal details in the App for future orders.

How about rewarding your kids for doing a great job with their online classes? Just have their favorite Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti delivered via the App and enjoy an instant family weekend celebration.

Jollibee also makes it easier for people to spread joy to their loved ones. The new Jollibee App comes with a feature that lets customers pay via cashless transactions (debit/credit card or PayPeso portal) to make sending food to friends and families easier and more convenient! Moreover, the app also honors discounts for Senior Citizens and PWDs.

“The observed digital shift is relevant now more than ever, that is why we are amplifying our presence in platforms where our customers are mostly engaged. At Jollibee, we take pride in making our customers’ ordering process joyful, easier, and more convenient,” said Charisse Sumulong, Jollibee Philippines Marketing Director – Delivery & Kids Marketing.

With the release of the all-new Jollibee App, people have expressed positive sentiments online sharing how it sends waves of joy as they spend their time working and caring for their families at home.

Don’t leave your Jollibee cravings unsatisfied! Order your best-loved Jollibee meals wherever you are by downloading the new Jollibee Delivery App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or through www.jollibeedelivery.com.