The new jolly kiddie meal toys feature the lovable characters from DreamWorks Kou Kou

DreamWorks has long been known to produce the best animated films for kids. Their films are not only fun and highly entertaining, but they have also introduced a number of popular and memorable characters over the years.

This December, Jollibee brings to life the magic of DreamWorks most popular movie franchises like How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda, as they unveil their latest set of Jolly Kiddie Meal toys in partnership with DreamWorks Kou Kou. With this first-ever tie-up between the two brands well-loved by children, jolly kids can delight in six amazing toys that give shape to their favorite cartoon characters.

Kids can make the well-loved ogre Shrek move his arms, mouth, and ears, as well as inspire Princess Fiona’s heart to light up by pushing the button that can be found at the back of their bodies.

Jolly kids can call for everyone’s dragon best friend, Toothless, and make him move his mouth and tongue by pressing the switch on the rear of his head. They can do the same for his charming mate Light Fury to see her eyes move left and right. What’s more, little ones can make Light Fury flap her wings and light up her body by moving the lever at the back of her body.

Joining the squad is the lovable kung fu master Po, who can do a roundhouse kick when the button at his back is scrolled. Completing the six collectible figures is the strong, fearless, and skillful Tigress. Kids can watch her do tiger-style kung fu as they position her onto the base, move the scroll on her back, and witness her spin her staff.

Collect all six (6) Jolly Kiddie Meal toys featuring the characters from renowned DreamWorks animated movies, each coming in its own Jolly Joy Box, with every purchase of a Yumburger (P80), Yumburger Meal with Drink (P100), Jolly Spaghetti (P95), Jolly Spaghetti Meal with Drink (P105), 1-pc. Burger Steak (P95), 1-pc.Burger Steak Meal with Drink (P105), 1-pc.Chickenjoy with rice (P127), 1-pc. Chickenjoy Meal with Drink (P142). Collectors can also get the complete set with a purchase of Jollibee’s 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket for only P649.

These Jolly Kiddie Meal toys are available at all Jollibee stores from December 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021. Visit your nearest Jollibee branch today to collect all six toys, or have them delivered to your home. Order through the new Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, Facebook Messenger, GrabFood, foodpanda, or LalaFood.