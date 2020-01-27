The NEW McDonald’s App is here!

It’s out with the old and in with the new, as McDonald’s welcomes the year with a new way to avail of discounts and deals, with the new McDonald’s App, your new one-stop shop for all McDonald’s discounts and deals.

The new McDonald’s App gives customers exclusive and exciting deals that can be redeemed at the Front Counter, Take-Out Counter, and Drive-Thru in all McDonald’s stores nationwide.

Upon registration, customers can enjoy big discounts on their McDonald’s favorites—from a Big Mac for only P75 to a Buy 1 Get 1 Cheeseburger deal at P99. Even better: it’s completely free to download and register!

Simply search “McDonald’s” on the App Store or Google Play Store, download the app and register for an account, select the deal that’s best for you, and show it to the friendly McDonald’s Crew.

Aside from deals and discounts, the McDonald’s App also makes it more convenient for customers to find the nearest McDonald’s store with its Store Locator or book their next celebration at McDonald’s through the McDo Party website!

Enjoying your McDonald’s favorites at great deals has never been this easy! Just Crave it, Click it, Claim it with the new McDonald’s App!

See how easy it is to use the new McDonald’s App through this video: