The new Nokia 3.4 debuts on Shopee

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the Nokia 3.4 exclusively on Shopee.

In time for the holidays, from November 30th to December 6th, fans can pre-order the Nokia 3.4 on Shopee for only PHP7,990. The phone comes with 4GB+64GB memory and in two colour variants – vibrant Fjord and timeless Charcoal.

From December 7th to December 13th, fans can purchase the Nokia 3.4 exclusively on Shopee. They can also grab this latest Nokia phone in all Nokia phone online and retail stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide starting December 16.

The much-awaited Nokia 3.4 packs a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform – to bring you a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point, combining reliability, premium design and the best of Android in a durable package that pushes boundaries of value. It is the first in its series to feature a punch-hole display and mighty triple rear cameras with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. It delivers a two-day battery life to let you get more out of your phone, for longer.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with Android 10 OS and the Nokia smartphone Android promise of receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades, all wrapped in a premium, timeless design with stunning Nordic-inspired iridescent colours delivering style with durability true to the phone’s Finnish roots.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“With the new Nokia 3.4, we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful but also push the boundaries on what features we can include in a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost. The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity, thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. Its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day, whether you’re being productive or just spending time doing the things you love. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

Sancho Chak, General Manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, HMD Global:

“Now and again, we have been bringing our Filipino Nokia phones fans, quality and reliability they already know and trust. In the recent study by Counterpoint Research Trust Rankings, Nokia phones once again leads in providing the fastest software and security updates and in build quality. In the Philippines, where the pandemic forced our fans to shift the majority of their daily activities online, our enterprise-grade smartphones have ensured their online security.”

“Our priority is to consistently create for our consumers’ changing needs. With our smartphone lineup that has first in the series features and serious performance upgrades, we uphold our promise of smartphones that just keep getting better. I know that the Nokia 3.4 will be loved by our fans by providing a great mobile experience while promoting value for money.”

The power and screen to maximise your experiences

Step up your game with Nokia 3.4’s newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform with up to 70 percent performance upgrade compared to the previous generation.[i] The impressive 6.39-inch HD+ screen with punch-hole display delivers even more screen real estate, letting you maximise both work and entertainment.

Superpowered pictures and long-lasting battery

Get the perfect shot with Nokia 3.4’s triple camera AI imaging. Snap like a pro with Portrait mode’s artistic background blur effects, allowing adjustment of the focus even after you’ve taken the picture. Nail the shot in low light with Night mode’s powerful image fusion and exposure stacking to capture every detail. Plus, get everything in the shot with the 5MP ultra-wide camera.

The Nokia 3.4 gives better performance and lets you do more of what you like for longer with its signature two-day battery life. The Adaptive Battery technology prioritises power to the apps you use the most, letting you do more without worrying about running out of juice.

Finnish design – timeless, durable, inspired by nature with all-new colours

Staying true to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 3.4 feels solid and looks superb with its 3D nano-textured rear cover that sits securely in one’s hand with a stunning finish.

Introducing a fresh new colour palette inspired by the natural beauty of the Nordics, the Nokia 3.4 comes in vibrant, living colours with an iridescent finish that shifts in hue as it moves: Fjord, a cyan blue that shifts to purple, and charcoal, a classic grey with a subtle golden tint. The fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure gives the phone a premium feel that everyone expects of a Nokia smartphone.

Enjoy the best of Android and be set for healthier habits

The Nokia 3.4 is part of Android One that delivers a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. Fans can enjoy what Android 1.0 has to offer and rely on the three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades to get more out of the phone, for longer.

The Nokia 3.4 can also help you and your family set healthy habits. The Family Link will help guide kids as they learn, play and explore while letting the adults set limits for content and screen time and letting them view their app activity to keep them safe and balanced.