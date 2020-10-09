Back to SQ1: The Official Launch of the New instax Square SQ1

Fujifilm Philippines Inc. officially launched the new instax SQUARE SQ1 online. The “Back to SQ1” event aims to remind us that with everything that is happening today, we need to learn how to appreciate the things around us, and find more ways to express our creativity.

While the things we’d normally do have become limited, it also opens up new avenues for us to explore. With the new instax SQUARE SQ1, there’s definitely more of our world to capture in a square and more to do even when go back to square one.

The latest addition to the instax line-up is an analog, square camera that creates square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its instax mini counterpart. The instax SQUARE SQ1 introduces a minimalist, user-friendly square camera body design and key features include Automatic Exposure and Selfie Mode.

instax SQUARE SQ1 combines everything that instax fans love about the mini’s cool, modern style and functionality with the larger, vibrant output of our square film. instax SQUARE SQ1 is designed for instax’s creative community of fans, as the perfect companion to help them to create compelling new instant prints.

“The new instax Square SQ1 was designed to be simple and easy to use, without compromising the quality of the image it produces. It’s straightforward, so you don’t have to tinker with a lot of modes, and the body is light and easy to hold. Because of this, it’s really perfect for both beginners and even experienced film users,” said Geremy So, Senior Marketing Leader for instax.

instax SQUARE SQ1 Features:

Automatic Exposure

This function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to lighting conditions. It allows even those who are new to instant photography to take photos that are automatically properly exposed regardless of conditions, producing clearer and more vibrant instant prints on the spot.

Selfie Mode

Along with its built-in selfie mirror, instax SQUARE SQ1’s Selfie mode is designed specifically for selfies and close-up shots, setting the best focus and exposure for the shot by changing the position of the lens when activated. Activation is simple, by rotating the lens from ‘On’ to ‘Selfie’ mode.

New Film Options Coming Soon

Soon, there will also be two new instax instant film varieties joining the square format line-up; the instax SQUARE Rainbow film and instax SQUARE Monochrome film, designed so that instax fans can bring even more creativity to their instant photography.

The instax SQUARE SQ1 comes in three colorways: Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White.

It’s now available at an SRP of Php6,999 (VAT inclusive) at all Fujifilm Authorized Dealers nationwide, and online at Wonder Photo Shop and the official instax flagship store in Lazada and Shopee.

#DontJustTakeGive #BacktoSQ1 #MoreOfYourWorld #instaxSquareSQ1.