The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, premieres on Netflix on July 10, 2020

0 comment

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.

But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard: Main Trailer

Being immortal isn't easy, Charlize Theron just makes it seem like it is. The Old Guard arrives July 10.

Posted by Netflix on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Film Release Date: July 10, 2020

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Screenplay By: Greg Rucka

Based on the Graphic Novel Series By: Greg Rucka and Illustrated by Leandro Fernandez

Produced By: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, Marc Evans

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

COVID-19 response and emerging challenges for children

Team Orange 0 comments
The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) emergency continues to be an overwhelming challenge in the Philippines as the national government extends the localized general and enhanced community quarantines. However, while the…

HP introduces free remote helpdesk for all users in the Philippines to offer support for those working at home

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HP Inc. has introduced a limited period-free remote helpdesk support service to help HP small and medium businesses (SMBs) users and consumers in the Philippines adapt to their new work…

GCash helps extend budgets during COVID-19 emergency with GCredit

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, is making it easier for Filipinos to have access to a credit line that they can tap amid the national health emergency…

Shangri-La Plaza welcomes back mall guests

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Shangri-La Plaza opened its doors as the MECQ commenced last May 16. Following the latest IATF guidelines for the Modified ECQ, the mall is operating within slightly reduced business hours,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone