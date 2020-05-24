The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, premieres on Netflix on July 10, 2020

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.

But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard: Main Trailer Being immortal isn't easy, Charlize Theron just makes it seem like it is. The Old Guard arrives July 10. Posted by Netflix on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Film Release Date: July 10, 2020

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Screenplay By: Greg Rucka

Based on the Graphic Novel Series By: Greg Rucka and Illustrated by Leandro Fernandez

Produced By: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, Marc Evans

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor