The Peninsula Manila extends its 44th Birthday Promotion with signature dishes at nostalgia-laden prices for takeout and delivery

The Peninsula Manila heard that everyone’s been having so much fun celebrating its 44th Anniversary that it’s decided not to end the party yet! Not until the end of October!

There’s still time to enjoy the “grande dame of Makati hotels” slew of “Our Birthday – Your Birthday” offers at The Peninsula Boutique. There’s the delicious cuisine of The Lobby, Spices, Old Manila—and now that of Escolta and the Pool Snack Bar; cocktails from Salon de Ning and The Bar; and cakes, breads, cookies, and French pastries from the bakery that are synonymous with The Peninsula name. They will be available for takeout and delivery at The Peninsula Boutique until November 1.

“We were really happy at how popular our anniversary promotion turned out to be. So, due to popular demand, we decided to continue celebrating our 44th anniversary until October 30. We will still be offering our more popular items like Old Manila’s Beef Wellington, The Lobby’s Kimchi Fried Rice, and Chicken Satay from Spices, but we’ve also added new dishes and included the menus of Escolta and the Pool Snack Bar. And we’re still promising you a traipse down memory lane with our signature Peninsula dishes,” says The Peninsula Manila General Manager Masahisa Oba.

To toast its 44th anniversary redux, the hotel’s Executive Sous Chef Xavier Castello is offering more of The Peninsula Manila’s most loved culinary creations (and cocktails) at prices evocative of that day 44 years ago when the iconic Peninsula pages welcomed their first guests through The Lobby’s doors.

The Peninsula Boutique will offer its much-loved Ensaymada and Double-Chocolate Brownie (new item on the menu!!!) at only P44.00. Assorted French Pastries, 70% Dark Chocolate Cigar, Coffee Mango Cheesecake, The Peninsula Chocolate Bar etc. are priced at P197.60, while miniature (for four persons) Strawberry Shortcake, Truffle Chocolate Cake, and the classic King Oscar are a steal for only P444.00.

On The Lobby menu are favorites like Caesar Salad, Peninsula U.S. Beef Burger, Pan-roasted Norwegian Salmon, and (something old, something new) Kare Kare. All for P444.00.

Spices classics Tom Mung Goong (fried shrimp cakes) and Salmon Fillet Tikka Masala, as well new additions like Tom Nuong (baked prawns in hollandaise sauce), Asam Goreng (braised beef in tamarind sauce) and Gai Hor Bai Toey (chicken pandan) can be enjoyed for P444.00.

Old Manila must-trys such as Beef Cheeks Bourguignon and new menu additions like Hand-cut Beef Tartare and Gnocchi Carbonara are a steal at P444.00, while Chef de Cuisine Allan Briones’ famed Angus Beef Ribeye Steak is ready for takeout or delivery at P1,976.00.

Those who found themselves missing the delicious cuisine of Escolta can now order eight pieces of sushi rolls like Crazy California and Ultimate Maki—or healthy poke bowls like Stayin’ Alive and Spice Up Your Life — for P444.00, and home shelterers can enjoy Avocado Toast or a Pulled Pork Burrito from the Pool Snack Bar also for P444.00.

Beverage Manager Rico Deang’s bottled batched Aperol Spritz, Margarita, and Negroni can be sipped at home for P1,976.00.

Either for takeout or delivery, there’s until October 30 to enjoy The Peninsula Boutique’s 44th anniversary “Our Birthday – Your Birthday” selection of Peninsula favorites.

Complimentary delivery within Makati City will be extended to guests making a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,000.00.

For inquiries and orders, please call +63 2 8887 5747 +63 (2) 8887 2888, email penboutiquepmn@peninsula.com or through PenChat, The Peninsula Manila’s 24-hour e-concierge by clicking https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook.