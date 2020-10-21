The Philippines and Department of Tourism receive nominations at the World Travel Awards 2020

The Philippines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) was recently nominated in five world categories at the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

The World Travel Awards is considered to be the highest and most prestigious accolade program in the global travel and tourism industry. Among the categories which the Philippines has been nominated for include:

World’s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines

World’s Leading Dive Destination 2020: Philippines

World’s Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao

World’s Leading Tourist Board 2020: the Philippines, Department of Tourism

World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020: Intramuros

To help the Philippines and the Department of Tourism win, you can vote through the following steps:

Step 1: Registration. You may Register at www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

Step 2: Account Verification. A verification email will be sent to your email address. Click the verification link to confirm the account before logging in to cast your vote.

Step 3: Select “World” under Region and cast your vote.

The deadline for voting is on October 24. Do your part in supporting and promoting our country’s tourism by casting your votes!