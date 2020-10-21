The Philippines and Department of Tourism receive nominations at the World Travel Awards 2020

0 comment

The Philippines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) was recently nominated in five world categories at the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

The World Travel Awards is considered to be the highest and most prestigious accolade program in the global travel and tourism industry. Among the categories which the Philippines has been nominated for include:

  • World’s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines

  • World’s Leading Dive Destination 2020: Philippines

  • World’s Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao

  • World’s Leading Tourist Board 2020: the Philippines, Department of Tourism

  • World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020: Intramuros 

To help the Philippines and the Department of Tourism win, you can vote through the following steps:

  • Step 2: Account Verification. A verification email will be sent to your email address. Click the verification link to confirm the account before logging in to cast your vote.

  • Step 3: Select “World” under Region and cast your vote.

The deadline for voting is on October 24. Do your part in supporting and promoting our country’s tourism by casting your votes!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AOC Monitors launches AOC Masters Tournament for VALORANT

Team Orange 0 comments
AOC, a world leader in gaming monitors*, is launching the ‘AOC Masters Tournament’, an exciting competition aimed at Asia’s fast-growing gaming community and fanbase. The AOC Masters Tournament will see…

State of Journalism in the Philippines at Daang Dokyu

Team Orange 0 comments Events
In an address to the Foreign Press Association at the Vatican last year, Pope Francis pointed out: “Freedom of the press and of expression is an important indicator of the…

Ginebra San Miguel launches 2021 Calendar Girl Christelle Abello

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Ginebra San Miguel introduces a fresh face as its Calendar Girl for 2021. Newcomer Christelle Abello was launched as Ginebra San Miguel 2021 Calendar Girl in a virtual media event…

HP, Intel hold cybersecurity forum on October 23

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With many Filipinos forced to work or study at home amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns, black-hat hackers have shifted their sights to home networks which are multiple times more vulnerable to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone