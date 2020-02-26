The Pussycat Dolls Announced First Tour in 10 Years!

The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group are back!

The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are reuniting for a world tour, performing together for the first time in over a decade. The voices of a generation will be taking their Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour to Manila on Saturday, May 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Presented by Wilbros Live.

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar are bringing back Doll Domination. Having sold more than 54 Million records worldwide and streamed over 1 Billion times, X2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles the dolls have Stick Wit Ya throughout the decades.

Nicole Scherzinger says “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we’ve got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll”.

Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls says “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time. I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for THE PCD REUNION! It’s with gratitude to our fans and during this amazing time of female empowerment, to be able to announce the launch of our PCD reunion, celebrating ALL GENDERS, & the brilliant success and talent of the girls that helped influence a movement that was long overdue.

The Pussycat Dolls will embark on a world tour bringing their chart-topping hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’, and many more fan favorites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

Tickets to Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour in Manila will go on-sale on Saturday, February 29 at 10am via SMTickets.com. For more information, visit any SM Ticket outlets or call 8470-2222.

