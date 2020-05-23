Grab your tissues, hennies! The Queer Eye Season 5 trailer is here!

“Queer Eye” returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Check out queer pop artist Vincint’s special song “Be Me (for Queer Eye Season 5).” The track is featured in the trailer and is available to stream here.

The Queer Eye Season 5 premieres on Netflix beginning June 5, 2020