The show must go on with Lazada’s Livestreaming Feature

Lazada’s livestreaming feature, LazLive curates more content during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period. Leveraging the company’s shoppertainment technology, consumers will experience gym-going, grocery-shopping, well-being tips and live concerts, while staying indoors.

Previously focusing on showcasing special branded-content and entertainment segments such as concerts and game shows during Lazada’s highly anticipated shopping campaigns, LazLive now features a whole host of content output daily under QuaranTV, that is programmed with quality lifestyle, interactive and engaging content alongside special features from partner brands and sellers.

Try home workouts and lifestyle tutorials on QuaranTV

Zap the boredom by doing productive projects, stay fit and healthy by burning those ECQ calories and making healthy meals at home! From 10:00AM to 8:00PM daily, tune in to QuaranTV to join regular workout sessions such as HIIT and Yoga.

Aside from workout classes, consumers can also pick up easy-at-home recipes and conveniently shop the ingredients from LazMart, Lazada’s very own online grocery service. In addition, customers can dive into passion projects, or pick up a new skill through activity sessions such as do-it-yourself crafts, calligraphy, and redecorating or organizing the home.

These livestream sessions will be hosted by celebrities like Camille Prats, Will Devaugh, Kristof Garcia, Winwyn Marquez, Chin Valdez, Marlann Flores, and Chariz Solomon.

Create content and get famous with LazTalent

Consumers who feel inspired to get creative after watching QuaranTV can go further with creating their own personalized content. Take on Lazada’s new LazTalent: Laz Get Famous Contest by creating engaging self-produced content and sharing it on the platform.

Be one of the five who will get a chance to win Php 50,000 and a one-year contract with Lazada as one of our LazLive Livestream Stars. To join, simply follow these steps:

Play Guess It! and win prizes

Bringing back our popular interactive gameshow, Guess It!, customers can tune in every Friday starting April 24 at 12:00PM-1:00PM. Hosted by Sam YG, consumers can bag special offers and win prizes simply by guessing the price of the featured items.

Here’s how it works: each session features eight products where the host gives out clues about the actual price of the product. Viewers simply need to type in their guesses before the time runs out in order to win prizes in the form of Lazada wallet credits.

Sing It! with your favorite celebrities

Premiering recently on April 18, Mimiyuuuh hosts our brand-new segment Sing It! live on the Lazada app every Saturday at 12:00PM-1:30PM. Each Sing It! session features the most-loved songs performed by your favorite artists and celebrities.

Be entertained by this week’s special guest singers, songwriter Nina and singer-performer Katrina Velarde. Viewers can vote in the list of songs Nina (@soulsiren_nina) and Kat (@katrinavelarde24) have posted on their Instagram accounts such as Foolish heart, Through the Fire, Loving You, I Don’t Wanna be your Friend, Somewhere Down the Road, When I See You Smile, This is Me, Listen, Butterfly, Kung Naging Tayong Dalawa, Whenever You Call, and Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The top three songs with the highest number of likes will be included in their setlist this coming Saturday, April 25.

Watch virtual benefit concerts

Tune in to LazLive on April 27 at 12PM for the last session of #RadioGivesBack: the #LazadaForGood Charity Concert From Home. Local musicians like True Faith, Urbandub, and Ebe Dancel will be performing live where Filipinos can listen, watch, and donate to our countrymen in the frontlines and those in need of assistance.

Donations made on the platform go directly to LazadaForGood’s advocacy partners in the form of personal protective equipment, meals and food packs, as well as hygiene supplies that go towards supporting health workers and providing relief to people affected by the virus in the country.