ABS-CBN’s newest Asianovela “The Tale of Nokdu” to thrill viewers starting March 2

0 comment

Romance and trouble ensue when a man forced to disguise himself as a woman for an important mission finds himself falling for a woman in “The Tale of Nokdu,” the newest Asianovela that will thrill viewers starting March 2 on ABS-CBN.

Get to know Nokdu (Jang Dong Yoon), a man who goes on a conquest to find the mysterious lady assassins who attacked and harmed his family.

He follows one of the assassins and eventually reaches the town capital where he meets Dong Ju (Kim So Hyun), a woman who dressed as a man to kill the king for vengeance. It will not be a pleasing first encounter for the two as Nokdu stands in the way of Dong Ju’s plans.

They go their separate ways as Nokdu follows the assassin to a village owned by widows where men are strictly prohibited. Desperate to enter the village, the young man then comes up with a plan — he will dress as a woman until he finds his enemy.

In his search to track down the assassin, he will cross paths with a person he least expects — Dong Ju, but now in her true identity. Not knowing the lady is the man he met, Nokdu falls for Dong Ju. But things will instantly get out of hand as Dong Ju discovers that Nokdu is a lady in disguise, threatening his mission to find the assailant that hurt his family.

Will Nokdu still succeed in his mission? Can he still pursue the love he has for Dong Ju?

Don’t miss “The Tale of Nokdu” on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

BPI-Philam redesigns, ushers in its decade of digital

Team Orange 0 comments
Having recently celebrated a decade of success, top bancassurance firm BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corp. refreshes its brand and further advances its digital transformation journey in its redesigned and newly renovated…

It’s a happy birthday this 2020 at Century Park Hotel Manila!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The blasting new decade has arrived and Century Park Hotel Manila, one of the finest hotels in the Metro, extends the guests’ holistay with a surprising deal. Situated at the…

Embrace New Beginnings Partner with PSBank this 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
The New Year is undoubtedly one of the most exciting times of the season. This is the period when people, young and old alike, take the chance to remember the…

New Animated Comedy “Connected” Reveals First-Look Photos

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
It’s time to plug in as Sony Pictures Animation reveals the first-look images of its upcoming comedy Connected.   Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is an original animated comedy from director…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone