“The Undoing” episode synopses to layout the new mystery for thriller-loving Pinoy viewers this October 26

Pinoy thriller and mystery fans have new reasons to look forward to the upcoming premiere of the HBO Original limited thriller series, The Undoing, this October 26 (Monday), 9:00am exclusively on HBO and HBO GO with a same day encore at 10:00 pm on HBO. Subsequent new episodes premiere every Monday at 10am with a same day encore at 10:00pm.

The WarnerMedia company recently teased the synopses of the first five episodes of the upcoming HBO limited series.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known”, the limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The titles of the first five episodes are “The Undoing,” “The Missing,” “Do No Harm,” “See No Evil,” and “Trial by Fury,” The episodes reveal how the lives of Grace and Jonathan will get more complicated as new twists and turns unravel and change the lives they once knew.

Episode 1: “The Undoing”

Debut Date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 (9:00-10:00 a.m.)

Limited series premiere. Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) becomes intrigued by a young mother at her son’s school. Later, news of a tragedy rocks the school community.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Episode 2: “The Missing”

Debut Date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

After seeking refuge at her father’s house, Grace (Nicole Kidman) finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ probing questions.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Episode 3: “Do No Harm”

Debut Date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

Grace (Nicole Kidman) hears Jonathan’s (Hugh Grant) side of the story and finds herself being followed by someone close to Elena (Matilda De Angelis).

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Episode 4: “See No Evil”

Debut Date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

As Haley (Noma Dumezweni) begins to shape the narrative of the case, Franklin (Donald Sutherland) uses his resources to help his family.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Episode 5: “Trial by Fury”

Debut Date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution presents shocking evidence, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation. Later, Henry (Noah Jupe) divulges a secret to Grace (Nicole Kidman).

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier