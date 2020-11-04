The vivo V20 series packs the ‘ultimate’ selfie camera

0 comment

It seems that the more users explore their vivo V20 series smartphones since its release last October 31, the more surprising features they discover. And it might take a while to fully grasp every single innovative feature, as there are just too many to play with.

The vivo V20 and V20 Pro for example, with their 44MP front camera, not only boasts of superb, crisp, and clear selfie-and-video-taking capabilities, but convenient and content-enhancing features that give users the edge to stand out and #BeTheFocus in the realms of content creation.

All the details, anytime and anywhere

With an industry-leading 44MP camera and eye autofocus technology, the vivo V20 and V20 Pro can truly capture crisp shots down to the nitty gritty details. Further enhancing these already-splendid shots are features like AI Face beauty, which uses artificial intelligence to come up with the perfect settings that match the environment of your selfies, and a super wide angle selfie feature exclusive to the V20 Pro, which will prevent you from worrying about capturing your beautiful background in its entirety.

Does this “attention-to-detail” also translate during low-light scenarios? It sure does thanks to the “Night scene” feature pre-installed in V20 series smartphones which ensures clean and vibrant selfies from “dusk ‘til dawn”.

Thanks to the high megapixel camera, users can also take 4K videos using the front camera, which is perfect at this time wherein content creators only have themselves to rely on for shooting, editing, and churning out professional-grade content.

The best of both worlds in motion

Successful vlogs are the way they are due to different creative elements and content that captivate audiences. Most of the time though, it all boils down to good footage of the creator stating their sought-after opinions edited with a couple of supporting visuals to highlight their statements. So what if you could combine these in one frame?

With the vivo V20 series, users can record footage from their front and back cameras simultaneously which is perfect for reaction videos and similar vlogs that are in demand.

The vivo V20 series also locks in to a subject with its steadiface video feature, so users need not worry about dizzying footage.

Adding to a plethora of features for the front camera alone, the vivo V20 series also comes with a Front Slo-Mo feature that can allow your audience to appreciate your amazing content frame by frame.

#BeTheFocus today with the vivo V20 series, available on Lazada and Shopee, or through vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Invest in ready for occupancy housing at BRIA Homes in Magalang, Pampanga

Team Orange 0 comments
When a global pandemic wreaks havoc in our lives, when we feel threatened by a deadly but unseen enemy, we naturally seek stability and security where we are sure to…

Why Mang Inasal’s family-sized meals should be your next food craving

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The extended lockdown has found many of us at home and unable to visit our go-to dining haunts to satisfy our food cravings—be it in malls, hip restaurant strips or…

Ovialand | Premiere Living for Every Filipino

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
Ovialand’s premier residential projects combine convenience and luxury. Important amenities in every community make for a premier living experience to last a lifetime. Premier for Community Many Filipinos dream of…

realme gains 50M users worldwide, maintains local momentum with the launch of realme Narzo 20 on November 05

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme is the world’s fastest brand to reach 50 million smartphone sales in just two years according to Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report. realme sped to achieving this feat…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone