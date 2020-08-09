The world of 5G is within your reach with Globe’s 5G-ready sims

As more Filipinos embrace fully the fast-paced digital life, Globe continues to introduce breakthrough innovations to impact the lives of its customers

In 2019, Globe was the first to launch 5G for broadband in South East Asia. This also positioned the Philippines as the third country in Asia to offer 5G connectivity, after South Korea and Japan. With broadband Airfiber, Globe at Home customers stay connected with the world right at home, with lightning-fast internet connection. In February 2020, Globe unveiled the first 5G service for mobile and introduced the first 5G device in the country, followed by more affordable 5G-capable smartphones.

Globe is yet again making another stride to make 5G more accessible to Filipinos by making its current LTE SIM cards future-proof to automatically work with 5G and receive 5G signal. Globe and TM customers won’t have to pay any additional fees or go to a Globe Store and change their SIM cards to enjoy lightning-fast connections.

To make the most of this cutting-edge and highly-anticipated technology, subscribers must upgrade to a 5G capable device. Globe is offering a suite of 5G-ready devices bundled with a postpaid plan at different price points, so everyone can enjoy the benefits of this upgraded connection.

Customers can experience the future of mobile technology in select locations. Now, faster and more reliable speeds can be enjoyed in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Valero Street in Makati, Rockwell Center, and Gen. Malvar in Ortigas. It will then be progressively rolled out to more areas in the country and to Prepaid customers.

5G is the next generation of wireless internet connectivity. With the technology, users can stream movies and TV shows with fewer lags, play immersive online games at the highest-quality, and provide the clearest resolution for video chats.

The new 5G SIMs will replace the LTE SIMs that are available across all Globe stores, the online shop, and official dealers and resellers.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.globe.com.ph/5g.