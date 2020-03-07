There’s still time to get free Sodexo Mobile Passes in Brother’s Shop Some More promo!

0 comment

Brother Philippines always offers Filipinos the best printing solutions for both home and office, especially with their most sought-after Refill Tank System series that’s featured in the ongoing Shop Some More promo running only until March 31.

If you haven’t gotten a new Brother Refill Tank printer yet, there’s definitely still time for you to get a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth up to P1,500 when they purchase any Brother Refill Tank printer model at suggested retail price. You can get a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth P1,000 when you purchase a DCP-T310, DCP-T510W, or DCP-T710W; while purchasing an MFC-T810W or MFC-T910DW entitles you to a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth P1,500.00.

For those who need more convincing, the Refill Tank System series is known for its incredible user-friendliness, cost-efficiency, and high-quality output. The printers are designed for maximum reliability to minimize repairs and servicing, and its ergonomic embedded ink tank allows for easy replacement and zero mess or leakage—even kids can do it! Most importantly, colors easily come out crisp and vibrant, resulting in consistently beautiful printouts.

With the Shop Some More promo, we want our customers to experience how rewarding it is to get their own Brother Refill Tank printer, in more ways than one,” said Brother President, Glenn Hocson. “There’s more than enough time for curious Filipinos to get a new Refill Tank printer, and we welcome all of them when they decide to go with Brother!”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AirAsia takes BIG Sale to new heights with 6 million promo seats on offer

Team Orange 0 comments
AirAsia’s BIG Sale is back with six million promotional seats to send you on your next exciting adventure to many popular domestic and international destinations. AirAsia BIG members can enjoy…

Landers Superstore | Anne Curtis-Smith confesses her new love

Team Orange 0 comments Malls & Real Estate
Anne Curtis-Smith loves to do many things: acting, traveling, and of course, singing. But did you know that there’s also one thing the glamorous actress loves to do when she…

From Sarap-To-The-Bones® To Sarap-In-A-Bun: Savor Max’s All-Time Favorite Chicken, Now In A Sandwich

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Max’s Restaurant has done it again with a classic reinvention of its all-time favorite Sarap-To-The-Bones® fried chicken: introducing Max’s Fried Chicken Sandwich!   The classic Max’s fried chicken is undoubtedly…

Celebrating #WomenOnTwitter who inspire Filipinos through conversation

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In honor of International Women’s Day 2020 (#IWD2020), Twitter is shining a spotlight on the women on Twitter who are using their voices to impact and inspire communities from a…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone