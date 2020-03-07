There’s still time to get free Sodexo Mobile Passes in Brother’s Shop Some More promo!

Brother Philippines always offers Filipinos the best printing solutions for both home and office, especially with their most sought-after Refill Tank System series that’s featured in the ongoing Shop Some More promo running only until March 31.

If you haven’t gotten a new Brother Refill Tank printer yet, there’s definitely still time for you to get a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth up to P1,500 when they purchase any Brother Refill Tank printer model at suggested retail price. You can get a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth P1,000 when you purchase a DCP-T310, DCP-T510W, or DCP-T710W; while purchasing an MFC-T810W or MFC-T910DW entitles you to a Sodexo Mobile Pass worth P1,500.00.

For those who need more convincing, the Refill Tank System series is known for its incredible user-friendliness, cost-efficiency, and high-quality output. The printers are designed for maximum reliability to minimize repairs and servicing, and its ergonomic embedded ink tank allows for easy replacement and zero mess or leakage—even kids can do it! Most importantly, colors easily come out crisp and vibrant, resulting in consistently beautiful printouts.

“With the Shop Some More promo, we want our customers to experience how rewarding it is to get their own Brother Refill Tank printer, in more ways than one,” said Brother President, Glenn Hocson. “There’s more than enough time for curious Filipinos to get a new Refill Tank printer, and we welcome all of them when they decide to go with Brother!”