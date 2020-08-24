Third Flo’ dropped newest single + music video “Mentalidad ng Mamba”

Kobe Bryant’s posthumous birthday which was getting called the “Mamba Week”. Third Flo’ is an avid basketball fan that draws from Kobe Bryant’s ever so famous Mamba Mentality and uses it daily in his rap career.

“May isang project akong ginagawa may nilagay ako na ko na line na “mentalidad ng mamba” tapos na isip ko na pwedeng pa isang concept to tapos ayun nanood ako ng mga highlights interview niya, sobrang nakakainspira siya.”

Adds Third Flo’, who is from Tondo and is a member of the legendary group 187 Mobstaz and 727 Clique. He also has a song “Mala Abueva” which Calvin Abueva performed with him at a show in the now historical B-Sides in Makati.

When asked where he was when he heard the news that the Laker player had

passed via the accidental crashing of his helicopter,“Nanood nga mga live newsupdates, syempre napapanood mo yung tao kaya may impact pa din talaga. Malungkot din. Makikita mo lesson talaga na mabilis lang ang buhay.” It felt like a sibling died, a brother died. Seeing him play and grow up before our very eyes, it felt like a family member died.

In the song, Mentalidad ng Mamba, you can hear Kobe talk about his Mamba Mentality – for Third Flo’ its “Yun yung wag kang susuko laban lang.” He also adds “Maging dedikado ka sa ginagawa mo at maka inspara talaga sa iba na gawin nila yung gusto nila.”

He also elicits the help of RnB crooner GFAB for the chorus:

Kahit na gaanong kataas ay aking liliparin

Kahit na ganong pakalayo pilit aabutin (aabutin)

While Third Flo’ was distributed by Warner Music Philippines until end of March 2020, he opted out of renewing the contract and is now fully independent. There were talks with Def Jam Philippines but it never pushed through. His recent release “Tunay” as well as this song is now available in all digital streaming platforms.

The music video for Mentalidad ng Mamba was directed by JC Echanes (Flight Films/Up&Up), and shot by Arpee Turla (Frame Up MNL) and can be seen on his YouTube channel.

Walang dahilan para umatras

Di tumigil gang sa mag marka

Walang pake sa mag nauna

Nanood sa mga nauna

Inaral mas ginalingan ko pa

Sangalan ng pangalan karangalan iiwan

Respeto hanggang sa kamatayan

Mentalidad ng mamba

When asked what is his favorite Mamba moment, he immediately answers “Last game, isipin mo nakascore siya ng 60 points – hanggan sa huli laban pa din, at panalo pa din!”; he utters that he uses Mamba Mentality in his rap these days “Aral lang ng aral, gawin mo yun passion mo wag kang matakot.”

Mamba out. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.