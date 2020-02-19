Save Up to Level Up with PSBank

Each new year comes with the promise of a better future for many individuals and families. To most, it is the opportune time to achieve new goals, to upgrade standards of living, and to seize new, exciting opportunities.

PSBank, everyone’s “simpleng maaasahan” bank recognizes the importance of this period, marked by resolutions and commitments—and invites all to make a firm, positive decision to progress in the attainment of their aspirations, through the act of purposefully saving money.

The Bank believes that this allows one to level up, to grab what the new year and the new decade has to offer to those who actively prepare for it.

Look through these exciting ways on how you can grow your funds surely and securely this 2020 through PSBank’s Savings Account offerings:

PSBank ATM Savings – Commit to have an Average Daily Balance of PhP5,000, and have the benefit of earning a fixed interest rate as you further save. Access your account securely any time of the day via PSBank, Metrobank, and BancNet ATMs nationwide, as well as Mastercard ATMs worldwide. You can also avail hassle-free settlements of your utility and credit card bills, and experience the convenience of cashless shopping through BancNet’s electronic payment facility.

PSBank Regular Passbook Savings – Whether you’re saving up for an investment, a special life event, or an emergency fund, you can be assured that PSBank will make it easy for you. Having a Regular Passbook Savings Account gives you the benefit of also earning a fixed interest rate, and provides you a convenient way to monitor all your transactions.

PSBank Passbook with ATM – Maintaining a Passbook with ATM account with PSBank offers more than convenience and fixed interest rates. It also comes with a PSBank Debit Mastercard that allows you to safely access your funds, whether you are in the country or abroad.

PSBank Kiddie and Teen Savers – For those with children, starting kids early on the habit of saving will impart a discipline that will carry them throughout life. PSBank’s Kiddie and Teen Savers accounts are accompanied by free personal accident insurance from the Charter Ping An Insurance Corporation, allowing your child or teen the possibility of getting coverage equivalent to five times the value of the Average Daily Balance. These accounts may be opened as In-Trust-For (ITF) accounts, as joint accounts, or as individual accounts for each of your children.

PSBank Personal Checking Account – Possess check-writing flexibility for worry-free payments of your bills and other financial transactions whenever you need it. Open this account at any of the Bank’s branches and enroll in PSBank Mobile and PSBank Online to experience delightful banking moments.

PSBank’s Senior Vice President and Marketing Group Head Emmanuel Tuazon says, “As we enter this new year, we want to give our customers the ability and resources to become their best selves, through disciplined saving. We are confident that our suite of diverse Savings Accounts will allow them to do just that, and more—by instilling in them the importance of being prepared, and of having the mindset of constant improvement. We invite everyone to check out all of our products and services today.”