Three Cheers for Philippine Wrestling Revolution’s Three-Event Showcase this February!

After a chaotic ending to last month’s show, Mabuhay Ang Wrestling, Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) dropped a bombshell of an announcement with a three-event showcase this February. For the first time ever, fans can get to experience the finest of local sports entertainment with a bevy of shows—each with their own special twist.

Wrestle for Taal

PWR extends a helping hand to those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption with the very first ever wrestling-for-charity show, Wrestle for Taal. Enjoy a night of wrestling and be able to help out our brothers and sisters in need this February 5, 7:00 PM at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati!

Wrestle for Taal features a “Pay What You Want” system, in which guests can offer any amount for their entrance fees, as 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the relief efforts of those displaced by the Taal Volcano calamity.

Love at First Fight

The Mr. Sy Group of Talents (MSG) has run roughshod over PWR and finally fulfilled its promise of #MSGAllBelts. This has not sat well with the Filipino pro wrestling circle and this feeling has made it all the way to Australia! New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Sniper of the Skies”, Robbie Eagles, has made his presence known and has challenged the devil incarnate, Chris Panzer, for the title of Kampeon ng Pilipinas! Will the highly-touted Fil-Aussie be enough to overthrow the reign of MSG? Catch PWR’s signature monthly event featuring hard-hitting action and instant classics on February 23, 2:00 PM at the Power Mac Center Spotlight, Circuit Makati!

Rakrakan Festival

The premier wrestling promotion in the country joins forces with the Philippines’ biggest rock music festival! PWR will make its lethal leap year projection happen as it takes part in this year’s Rakrakan Festival on February 29, 2020, at the CCP Open Grounds! With over 120 artists and 6 stages on deck, one can only imagine what the country’s top wrestling stars will be able to showcase at this grand event!

PWR fans are truly in for a treat with these three big-time events, all in one month! For more details, visit the PWR social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Ticket details for each event:

PWR Wrestle for Taal: Tickets are available on-site and on a “Pay What You Want” basis, as 100% of the entrance proceeds will go to the relief efforts for the Taal farmers.

PWR Love at First Fight: Early-bird tickets are available at http://bit.ly/PWRLoveAtFirstFight at PhP 499 each or in barkada bundles of three (3) tickets for PhP 1,350. Regular-priced tickets will still be available at the venue for PhP 650 each. Tickets can also be purchased through the PWR Facebook page, via pwr.tickets@gmail.com, and official PWR retail partners.

Rakrakan Festival: Tickets can be purchased at the SM Tickets event page.