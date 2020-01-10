Ticket2Me triples revenue, achieves impressive growth in 2019

Ticket2Me punctuates its excellent 2019 with impressive growth results, particularly in revenue, ticket issuance, and user acquisition.

With offices in Singapore and Manila, Ticket2Me posted a 229.4% increase in revenue buoyed by a whopping 625.4% increase in individual ticket orders. Ticket2Me issued 79,437 tickets in 2019, a 312% increase from 2018. Ticket2Me also helped more event organizers and producers in 2019, with new clients increasing by 90%. Consequently, 3,021 events were loaded on the platform across several categories, up from 1,005 in 2018.

Theater and comedy shows, spoken word, and other live performances account for almost 60% of Ticket2Me’s events in 2019, and growing by 89% from 2018. Business and community events also grew by 82% in 2019, with more workshop providers preferring Ticket2Me as their platform of choice. The biggest boost in Ticket2Me’s 2019 events was a 90% increase in music events, with several major concerts and festivals coming onboard.

“I’m very proud of what the Ticket2Me team has accomplished so far and our 2019 performance reinforces my belief that the Philippines is ready and hungry for a fully-digital, paperless and future-focused event ticketing platform. We’ve seen older competitors adjust their practices and pricing as a result of our entry into the market and we’re seeing newer entrants come in as well—all proving that the potential for the event ticketing industry in the Philippines and the region remains quite substantial. We’re very excited for 2020 as we prepare new businesses including the restaging of Maxie the Musical in July and the opening of the Ticket2Me office in London later in the year,” said Ticket2Me Founder and CEO Darwin Mariano.

Ticket2Me is the Philippines’ fastest growing ticketing and event technology company with more than 11,000 cash payment outlets throughout the country. Event organizers, venues, and ticket buyers may access the platform and buy tickets via www.ticket2me.net, the Ticket2Me iOS and Android apps, and the official Cultural Center of the Philippines iOS and Android apps.