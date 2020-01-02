TikTok and Department of Tourism ink partnership to promote the amazing beauty of the Philippines

TikTok and the Department of Tourism (DOT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last December 12, 2019 at The Manila Hotel.

TikTok Head of Public Policy for the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia Donny Eryastha and DOT Assistant Secretary for Branding and Marketing Communications Howard Uyking signed the MoU to promote the amazing beauty of the Philippines through TikTok’s challenges.

TikTok creators Mikoy Uy, Lennie Enverga, Chierald Tan, Simon Javier, Cassie Barrameda, Alyssa Profeta, Shane Buhat, and TikTok All-Stars Champion for Talent, Yanyan de Jesus also joined to witness the partnership and support its upcoming campaigns.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

