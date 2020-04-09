TikTok to provide US$1M aide to PH Medical Frontliners

In this challenging time as the Philippines battles against COVID-19, TikTok has pledged to donate 1 million US dollars to the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation, Inc. (PGHMFI).

Through PGHMFI, a non-profit organization that is a major partner of the Philippine General Hospital, the donated fund can enable the health care professionals to gain access to essential protective gear and equipment and will also go towards providing hardship relief for health care workers. The foundation stands as a conduit of donations from individuals, corporations, and other foundations, helping the Philippine General Hospital achieve its mission of providing excellent health care for its patients, particularly the indigent.

“Nothing’s as priceless as a community that comes together in times of crisis and does their part to battle against it. PGHMFI greatly appreciates the enormous support from TikTok, which will help us secure PPEs and essential supplies to the front line health care professionals of PGH. This is truly a big help as the PGH continues to fulfill its role as a government-designated COVID-19 hospital. With coordinated efforts, we believe we can prevent a greater outbreak, save more lives and start healing,” said PGHMFI President Dr. Telesforo Gana.

This is part of TikTok’s efforts across the globe to help the health care community in the fight against COVID-19. TikTok hopes that the donation will benefit doctors and medical workers in the Philippines who are working around the clock and under incredibly challenging circumstances to save lives.

“TikTok could attest to the Filipino resilience. We have witnessed how the Filipino community managed to look out for each other and bring a smile or deliver a message of hope despite the gravity of the situation. We are grateful that TikTok has been part of Filipinos’ everyday lives. We hope that this donation will give our medical frontliners the best equipment and supplies that will lead to the healing of the Philippines. From the bottom of our hearts, maraming salamat Pinoy community, and salamat, frontliners!,” shared Helena Lersch, Global Public Policy Director, TikTok.

The TikTok community has also come out in full force to show their support for local doctors and health care workers through the #salamatfrontliners campaign. As of April 8, the campaign has received 29,742 videos and 56,209,777 video views.

In response, health care professionals took to TikTok to share their messages of hope and inspiration, with some of them dancing to “Fight Song,” as the song’s lyrics aptly represent their battle against the pandemic on the frontline.

As health care professionals continue to fight against the virus, TikTok is committed to doing its part by ensuring its community receives guidance from trusted local authorities, and encouraging its users to stay safe and #enjoyathome.