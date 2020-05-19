TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers

0 comment

Mobile services brand TNT is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary in a big way with the launch of Big Bente promo, which gives all subscribers an instant 20% ‘balik load’ on Giga offers.

The Big Bente promo is TNT’s way of giving back to subscribers nationwide, who are bound to get so much more out of their hard-earned money especially during these challenging times.

TNT users may enjoy the Big Bente promo with every registration to Giga offers, such as Giga Video, Giga Video+, Giga Stories, and Giga Games – by simply dialing *123#, or via the Smart app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Solid Through the Years, Solid TNT

TNT unveiled the Big Bente promo by taking subscribers down TNT’s 20-year-long memory lane through an ad that features some of the biggest celebrity Ka-Tropas who have helped TNT grow and evolved into a solid mobile brand that is loved and celebrated by many Filipinos.

These include former TNT basketball players Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo, as well as Marvin Agustin, Dominic Ochoa, Jericho Rosales, Kristine Hermosa, Manny Pacquiao, Robin Padilla, Marian Rivera, Joshua Garcia, Mimiyuuuh, Pepe Herrera, and TNT’s latest endorser, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

TNT has empowered many Filipinos by making mobile technology fun and accessible. Here’s to more years of keeping people connected and entertained all the time!,” says Sarah Geronimo.

Congratulations to TNT for 20 solid years of keeping Filipinos connected. This makes me very proud to be part of TNT’s Journey,” says Joshua Garcia.

TNT subscribers nationwide can expect more exciting promos as the brand marks its 20th year of bringing Filipinos closer through fun and accessible promo offers.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

4 Casa de Memoria auction pieces to add drama to your home

Team Orange 0 comments
The Casa de Memoria lifestyle provides an opportunity to avail of select pieces on auction that adds depth to character for any home. Four distinct pieces call to us as…

foodpanda and Manila City Government provides jobs to displaced tricycle drivers with pandaTODA

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, and the City Government of Manila signed a partnership Agreement for a project that will provide jobs to the City’s 500…

Smart reopens stores in GCQ areas

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is reopening its stores to serve customers in select areas under general community quarantine. To ensure the safety of customers and employees, everyone in the store…

Enter the World of “Tenet” with Brand New Images

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone