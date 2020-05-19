TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers

Mobile services brand TNT is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary in a big way with the launch of Big Bente promo, which gives all subscribers an instant 20% ‘balik load’ on Giga offers.

The Big Bente promo is TNT’s way of giving back to subscribers nationwide, who are bound to get so much more out of their hard-earned money especially during these challenging times.

TNT users may enjoy the Big Bente promo with every registration to Giga offers, such as Giga Video, Giga Video+, Giga Stories, and Giga Games – by simply dialing *123#, or via the Smart app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Solid Through the Years, Solid TNT

TNT unveiled the Big Bente promo by taking subscribers down TNT’s 20-year-long memory lane through an ad that features some of the biggest celebrity Ka-Tropas who have helped TNT grow and evolved into a solid mobile brand that is loved and celebrated by many Filipinos.

These include former TNT basketball players Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo, as well as Marvin Agustin, Dominic Ochoa, Jericho Rosales, Kristine Hermosa, Manny Pacquiao, Robin Padilla, Marian Rivera, Joshua Garcia, Mimiyuuuh, Pepe Herrera, and TNT’s latest endorser, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

“TNT has empowered many Filipinos by making mobile technology fun and accessible. Here’s to more years of keeping people connected and entertained all the time!,” says Sarah Geronimo.

“Congratulations to TNT for 20 solid years of keeping Filipinos connected. This makes me very proud to be part of TNT’s Journey,” says Joshua Garcia.

TNT subscribers nationwide can expect more exciting promos as the brand marks its 20th year of bringing Filipinos closer through fun and accessible promo offers.