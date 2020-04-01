LISTEN NOW: Tokimeki Records ‘Time After Time’ featuring Marian Carmel

A project covering famous songs of the 80’s Tokimeki Records covers Time After Time, Cyndi Lauper‘s famous song.

Tokimeki Records is a project that covers mainly 80’s famous songs. A R&B band Mime’s vocalist Hikari was featured to The covers, Mariya Takeuchi “Plastic Love” and Akina Nakamori “OH NO, OH YES!“, And recently featured Malaysian R&B singer Froya. Tokimeki Records is advocating the sound of “Electric City Soul” This time, collaborating with an Asian singer on the cover of a Western 80’s song.

As a second step, featuring Singaporean-based Filipino R&B singer Marian Carmel. Marian Carmel’s 2018 debut song ‘Thursday‘ has been played over 900,000 on Spotify etc. Also it was picked up Spotify’s 8 New Music Fridays (New Music Friday Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong) and became a remarkable artist.

‘Time After Time’ is now available everywhere at the following link: https://ffm.to/timeaftertime