Trade-Up Your Old Gadgets Through the Logitech Rewards App

Logitech brings an exclusive trade-up promo to its Rewards App members this 2020. The trade-up campaign enables members of the LOGI Rewards App to swap their old mouse, keyboards or headsets for e-discount vouchers at various pop-up booths, at the following venues and dates:

SM MOA Cyberzone : Feb 15 – 21, 2020

SM North Edsa : Feb 28 – Mar 1, 2020 (Cyberfest)

SM Megamall : Feb 29 – Mar 7, 2020

Festival Mall : Mar 25 – 31, 2020

Logitech G Concept Store : Feb 15 to March 31, 2020

To participate, customers may exchange/trade their old pc peripherals to the Logitech representative at the pop-up booth for evaluation and classification (gaming or non-gaming items). Working or non-working mice, keyboards, and headsets of any brand will be accepted. Once the surrendered item has been classified, the Logitech representative will require customers to complete the trade-up process through the Logi Rewards App.

On the app’s homepage, customers need to click on the Trade-Up button, and enter the date along with the category and type of gadget they are trading in. After this, the Logitech representative will scan the corresponding QR code for the trade-up. E-vouchers amounting to PHP200 or PHP500, will automatically be received through the Logitech Rewards App. Customers may trade-up more than one product to avail of additional discount vouchers.

Those who are not members of the app may also avail of the promo and are invited to participate.

To join, download the Logi Rewards App using the following methods:

QR codes available at pop-up booths and participating stores

via Google Play and the App Store

Flyers and Posters

All confirmed registrations/membership will be considered eligible for trade-in transactions.

Discount vouchers may be used at any of the authorized Logitech Partner stores, just look for the Trade Up posters and tent cards, when purchasing any of the products listed in the trade-up matrix below: