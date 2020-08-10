BDO Life | Transforming What Ifs from Challenges to Opportunities

Life is full of “what if” moments—crossroads and decisions that help us fulfill our dreams and realize what we set out to achieve.

Each “what if” moment presents us with two possibilities, that which is desirable or that which is undesirable. Our subsequent decisions and actions direct the course of our lives moving forward. Therefore, whenever we face a “what if” moment, are we ready and prepared to make the right moves?

One expert who advocates the necessity of financial protection for “what if” moments is Mr. Renato A. Vergel de Dios, President and CEO of BDO Life Assurance Company, Inc. He explains how we can make “what if” moments work to our advantage with the correct mindset.

“When we are faced with a ‘what if’ moment, we are also confronted with potential benefits and risks. The most reasonable course of action is to make a decision that maximizes the potential benefits and minimizes the potential risks,” he says.

Vergel de Dios points out that the entire country experienced a crucial “what if” moment when the pandemic struck. “On top of dealing with our own survival, we also have to help others. Taking an ‘every-man-for-himself’ attitude is unacceptable. We are all in this together. As they say, ‘we must heal as one,’” he says.

A protection mindset

According to Vergel de Dios, “We expose ourselves to greater risk if we don’t understand a potential threat or choose to ignore it. For example, now that COVID-19 is here, are we going to behave like before? Will we refuse to wear masks, touch our faces with unwashed hands, or gather together in a closed environment? Those who ignore current health protocols neither recognize nor accept the consequences of the threat to themselves and others,” he adds.

This is why Vergel de Dios advocates a way of thinking and living that is proactive as well as protection-oriented. Insurance awareness and belief is about having a mindset that recognizes the risks and uncertainties of life, accepts that such perils could harm us, and compels us to act in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

From the ludicrous to the serious

Vergel de Dios has probably heard all the possible reasons of people who don’t want to adopt this protection mindset when it comes to insurance. To get them to think otherwise, he sometimes resorts to ludicrous analogies that drive home the real wisdom of his point.

“When you buy car insurance, do you pray to have an accident so you can get your money’s worth? How about fire insurance? When it’s time to renew your coverage, do you ever feel bad your house didn’t burn down? Of course not,” he says.

Insurance as a financial protection instrument, Vergel de Dios says, has an ironic side. “Life insurance is something you need but would rather not use. Sure, there’s a cost to pay for such protection, but would you rather that your family pay a higher price when you fail to maintain adequate insurance coverage.”

Vergel de Dios continues: “You get insurance primarily for financial protection. Some insurance products also provide investment opportunities. To me, the potential investment earning component, while is highly desirable, is a bonus. By this, I mean that you shouldn’t relish the bonus benefit more than the primary benefit. Think of it like a cake. The investment feature is the icing while the protection coverage is the body. You share and enjoy the entire cake. The icing is just the extra satisfaction on top,” he says.

Insurance helps achieve our dreams

Now that we are in a period of crisis, it’s time to re-examine our beliefs and plans. Your specific future goals in mind such as buying a house, having the funds to finance your children’s education, family overseas trips, or retiring securely—that’s your Plan A, your offense strategy. Vergel de Dios asserts that insurance should be part of one’s overall financial preparedness program. It’s your Plan B, your defensive strategy that will ensure that your aspirations can be achieved even if untoward situations should arise.

“If you secure insurance as part of an overall life goal or dream that you want to realize, then you will see it as part of a greater context: that of achieving the life you want for yourself and those you love. Whatever may come next, your ‘what if’ moment moves forward, broadens, and becomes a source of hope instead of anxiety.”

“With insurance, the ‘what if’ worries and consequences of dying too soon become a way to move forward with optimism and security. And even if the risk passes without having to avail of your insurance protection, it doesn’t mean you lost money. Rather, because you remained healthy, safe, and protected, you had the time, energy, and fortitude to fulfill your financial goals,”

Such is the power of a “what if” that is turned from a risk into an opportunity.

