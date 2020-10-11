Anytime is a good time for Mang Inasal’s flavorful and delectable Palabok

Whether you want to perk up your afternoon with a satisfying merienda, reward yourself for a job well done at work, or celebrate bonding moments at home, the Mang Inasal Palabok is a winning choice!

It has been made more satisfying with more pork meat toppings, delicately sautéed with balanced spices. Each serving is topped with a rich and savory thick sauce, sprinkled with spring onion, chicharron, and hard-boiled egg.

Did you know that the Mang Inasal Palabok traces its roots to the popular Red Ribbon Palabok? When the bakeshop brand discontinued offering meals, Mang Inasal gladly took on the task of offering the same sumptuous palabok recipe to its own customers who quickly made it their favorite merienda fare.

The Mang Inasal Palabok is proof of the synergy among the brands of the Jollibee Group, a winning practice that further reinforces the Jollibee Group’s commitment to continually satisfy the market with delicious and value-for-money food.

The Mang Inasal Palabok comes solo with price starting at Php59. It also has a Family Size version for 4 – 5 diners, priced at Php 199, and suitable for gatherings with officemates or with loved ones at home.

When those food cravings for merienda meals hit, especially now during quarantine, the Mang Inasal Palabok alongside other all-time favorites of Mang Inasal, can easily and quickly get delivered using GrabFood, foodpanda, or LalaFood. Customers can also call their specific Mang Inasal stores or place their orders online through the Mang Inasal Facebook Messenger Chatbot, Jose.

To ensure the highest standards in food handling, Mang Inasal implements a strict ‘no-touch’ delivery protocol for the safety of its employees, riders, and consumers.

Meanwhile, those who can’t wait to immediately satisfy their cravings for Mang Inasal’s famous palabok, may also choose to visit the Mang Inasal branch nearest them. Customers are assured of stringent safety measures – from temperature check, social distancing rules, and wearing of masks and gloves. These ensure that everyone is #SafeSaMangInasal.

For a complete listing of Mang Inasal stores that offer takeout and delivery services, visit https://stores.jfc.com.ph/manginasal.html.