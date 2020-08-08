Trip.com Group and AirAsia.com announce strategic partnership to boost travel revival in China and Southeast Asia

Leading international online travel services provider Trip.com Group, officially announced a strategic partnership with AirAsia.com, ASEAN’s fastest growing travel and lifestyle e-commerce platform.

The strategic partnership will see Trip.com Group and AirAsia.com collaborate on a range of popular products and services available on both digital platforms, including cooperation in the areas of transit information for connecting flights, membership benefits and product marketing, to deliver an enhanced and streamlined experience for travellers.

The cooperation is expected to generate synergies for both digital platforms, and is a joint initiative to spur greater demand for international travel by providing travellers with an end-to-end product offering, from flights to hotels, airport transfers, and activities. Trip.com Group’s Premium Members will also be able to enjoy upgraded privileges on AirAsia flights when they book on Trip.com Group platforms.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said, “Our partnership with Trip.com Group is timely as we anticipate the resumption of cross-border travel. AirAsia is the largest international airline flying into China, with Chinese passengers representing more than 10% of our Southeast Asia-bound traffic. AirAsia flies to 21 cities in China, connecting travellers to over 150 destinations in our network. With our continued focus on providing the best value and choice for our guests, AirAsia has transformed from an airline into a leading travel, lifestyle and financial technology platform. This partnership with Trip.com Group demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the China market, more so during this challenging COVID-19 environment, where we remain optimistic for borders to be reopened in the near future. In the meantime, AirAsia will continue to work with strategic partners like Trip.com Group to provide a greater range of products, services and innovation for our guests’ convenience.”

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group said, “With the pandemic gradually being brought under control, we’re seeing a recovery in travel demand across the Asia-Pacific region. Already, we’ve seen accommodation volume in a number of key regional markets virtually recover to pre-pandemic volumes, while air ticketing volumes continue to make a strong recovery. With demand gradually increasing, and flight routes continuing to resume, we look forward to working with AirAsia to prepare the travel industry for a triumphant revival, and deliver a superior experience to travellers.”