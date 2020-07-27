Powerhouse newscasts “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight” air on Kapamilya Channel on July 27

Two powerhouse newscasts that shaped the nation will bring daily news to viewers on Kapamilya Channel as “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight” start airing on Monday (July 27) via cable TV, satellite TV, and online.

Weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Ted Failon, Bernadette Sembrano, and ‘Kabayan’ Noli De Castro deliver the most relevant news and information from all around the country in “TV Patrol,” 6:30 PM.

After “TV Patrol,” Tina Monzon-Palma and Tony Velasquez round up the top local, regional, and international news stories in the country’s longest-running English newscast “The World Tonight” at 10 PM.

On weekends, Zen Hernandez and Alvin Elchico serve up the latest news developments in “TV Patrol Weekend,” airing Saturdays at 6 PM and Sundays at 5:30 PM.

Viewers who will not be able to watch Kapamilya Channel on TV can tune in to “TV Patrol,” “The World Tonight,” and “TV Patrol Weekend” live on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on the iWant app and iwant.ph.

Kapamilya Channel is available on SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, GSat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association PCTA nationwide. Some of the programs airing on Kapamilya Channel, meanwhile, are available to viewers overseas via TFC, IPTV, and Online.

