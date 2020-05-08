“TV Patrol” goes online on iWant, TFC, Facebook, and YouTube

ABS-CBN News will continue to deliver the biggest news to Filipinos all over the world through “TV Patrol.”

Filipinos can watch the country’s number one newscast “TV Patrol” on the ABS-CBN News Facebook and ABS-CBN News YouTube channel, iWant, and The Filipino Channel (TFC).

ABS-CBN’s digital platforms are not covered by the cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission that prohibits ABS-CBN from continuing its broadcast operations on television and radio.

Our patrol on the news that matter to Filipinos will go on. Like we promised, we will not be silenced, and we will remain committed to serving the Filipino.