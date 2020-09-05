TV5 game shows bring fun and funds to help people cope with pandemic

These are tough times but many still find a reason to laugh and have a good time by tuning in to comedy shows like TV5’s hit game shows “Fill in the Bank” and “Bawal na Game Show.” Now on their fourth week, these pandemic-inspired TV shows continue to bring fun and, yes, funds, especially to those who have lost their source of income during this crisis.

Landing on “Fill in the Bank” this Monday, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. are flight attendants Charles Carolino and Joshua Villanueva who will try their best to soar high and win the jackpot money of as much as Php150,000. On September 9, event hosts Maureen Jewel and Shiela May Perelejas will steal the limelight from “Fill in the Bank” hosts “Manedyer” Jose Manalo and “Madam Poky” Pokwang as they show their competitive spirit. Every week, two players will compete in the show’s unique versions of “ayuda” and PPE through the Ayuda Teh! Machine (ATM) and Panghakot na Papremyo Equipment (PPE).

Pinoy fun meets Korean fun with studio players Foreignoy, a bunch of Koreans who will compete in the money-saving challenges: Enter your Pin Code, Cheque or X, Coin Rush and Huli Cash on September 11. Televiewers can be a “Juan Partner” with a chance to win as much as Php5,000 just by betting on a contestant online during the show’s airing. Be part of this exciting game show and watch “Fill in the Bank” every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30 p.m. on TV 5.

Spreading fun and funds continues in “Bawal na Game Show” featuring regular contestants who are going through difficult times this pandemic. On September 8, cross-dressing Ghorl Twins Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros will be joined by “parlorista” players who are in dire need of financial support after losing their source of livelihood during this time.

With the lack of live events and gigs in recent months, performers like celebrity look-alike artists and band vocalists are also among those who will be given an opportunity on the show to win cash prizes and bring home as much as P100,000. Catch the celebrity look-alike episode on September 10 as contestants exchange antics with the hilarious Baby Ghorl and Barby Ghorl.

On September 12, band vocalists sing their hearts out while following the rules in the crazy rounds “Bawal Ma-Fall,” “Bawal ang Da Moves,” “Bawal ang Sablay,” “Bawal ang Sumuko” and “Bawal na Roleta.” Televiewers get a chance to be a “Bawal Lumabas” home partner where they can bet on their favorite “pasaway” and do the signature “bawal pose” to win instant cash prizes. Just tune in to “Bawal na Game Show” airing on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on TV5.