Ultimate Gray + Illuminating: Pantone Color of the Year for 2021 Spotted on TikTok!

Ever since 2000, the Pantone Color Institute has forecasted a Color of the Year that will best resemble current events and trends in our global culture in the year to come. For 2021, instead of just a single choice, they have announced two Colors of the Year, the neutral Ultimate Gray and bright yellow Illuminating, symbolizing enduring strength and uplifting hope.

On their website, The Pantone Color Institute Executive Director, Leatrice Eiseman stated that “The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope.”

In celebration of the newly-announced colors for 2021, take a look at these 5 visually-satifying videos from TikTok that feature both beautiful hues.

Here’s a stop-motion video of a Color of the Year-themed baby gift.