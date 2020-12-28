Ultimate Gray + Illuminating: Pantone Color of the Year for 2021 Spotted on TikTok!

Ever since 2000, the Pantone Color Institute has forecasted a Color of the Year that will best resemble current events and trends in our global culture in the year to come. For 2021, instead of just a single choice, they have announced two Colors of the Year, the neutral Ultimate Gray and bright yellow Illuminating, symbolizing enduring strength and uplifting hope.

On their website, The Pantone Color Institute Executive Director, Leatrice Eiseman stated that “The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope.”

In celebration of the newly-announced colors for 2021, take a look at these 5 visually-satifying videos from TikTok that feature both beautiful hues.

Here’s a stop-motion video of a Color of the Year-themed baby gift.

https://www.tiktok.com/@stopmotionstix/video/6904752453766434049?lang=en

These beautiful gray interiors can be used as inspiration when you want to incorporate the Color of the Year into your home.

https://www.tiktok.com/@imkarymald/video/6902874191670840582

The Color of the Year is often reflected in annual fashion trends, too. Check out this family on Tiktok, all dressed in vibrant yellow.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nigelclarketv/video/6853456455283002630

Here’s a monochromatic painting that’s a great way to showcase gray hues through art.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jasmine.ghuman03/video/6795505563854736642

Each new year, just like every bright yellow sunrise, holds the promise of a brand new beginning.

https://www.tiktok.com/@philandmore/video/6801408933236854021

How do you plan to incorporate the Pantone Color of the Year into your homes, outfits, and lives? Show us on TikTok! Download the app on your iOS and Android devices today to get started.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

