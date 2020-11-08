Get your first look at Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake in “Uncharted”

0 comment

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED.

Columbia Pictures has unveiled the first-look images for its upcoming action adventure Uncharted, adapted from the massively popular PlayStation/Naughty Dog video game franchise.

 

In his interview with Collider.com, Tom Holland revealed the narrative thrust of the movie adaptation. Rather than retelling one of the games’ storylines, this Uncharted will give us a Nathan Drake origin story.

I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games,” Holland says. “So if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. The screenplay is by Rafe Judkins, Joe Carnahan, Art Marcum and Matthew Hollaway. The producers are Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Ari Arad.

Only in Philippine cinemas 2021, Uncharted will be distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

