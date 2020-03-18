Unido Holdings, Inc. Group thanks healthcare workers

Unido Holdings, Inc. Group, the company behind Landers Superstore, Kuya J Restaurant, Popeyes Philippines, Grand Convention Center, and Urban Deca Homes, donated food to frontline healthcare workers in several hospitals in Metro Manila and Cebu as a way of showing support and gratitude to the modern-day heroes working against the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Delivered in partnership with the Philippine Army, the food packs from Landers, Popeyes, and Kuya J Restaurant were given to medical personnel in Metro Manila and Cebu hospitals, including Manila Doctors Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Quezon City General Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Family Healthcare Hospital, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Army General Hospital; Chong Hua, and University of Cebu Medical Center in Cebu.

