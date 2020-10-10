UnionBank and Lazada launches the ALL-NEW UnionBank Lazada Debit Card

The Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Lazada Philippines launch its newest offer – the UnionBank Lazada Debit Card, the country’s first eCommerce Debit Card. Created with the avid online shopper in mind, this debit card aims to make each online shopping transaction smooth and more rewarding for customers. Powered by UnionBank’s superior digital banking capabilities, customers are also assured of a seamless and secure experience all throughout their eCommerce journey.

Following the launch of the first eCommerce Credit Card last August, and as part of a long-term partnership to enhance the eCommerce experience, the new UnionBank Lazada Debit Card allows cardholders to earn two Lazada wallet credits for every P200.00 spend on Lazada. Meanwhile, cardholders earn one Lazada Wallet Credit for every P200.00 spend outside the Lazada platform.

In addition, UnionBank Lazada Debit cardholders are entitled to special discounts and offers from selected LazMall merchants, and first-hand access to pre-sales and mega-sales, allowing them to get the most out of their online shopping.

To open a UnionBank Lazada Debit Card account, applicants can either opt for the digital account opening feature found in the UnionBank Online app or go to the UnionBank microsite accessible via the Lazada website and app.

For added convenience, applicants who open an account via the UnionBank Online app will also be able to access the Lazada Virtual Card, UnionBank’s first virtual card, so that they can already start their online shopping spree.

As UnionBank Debit cardholders, customers will be able to utilize UnionBank’s suite of digital banking solutions. These include cashless payments, money transfers to remittance centers, digital check deposits, as well as other features available in the UnionBank Online app. They will also earn interest for maintaining an average daily balance of P10,000 and above in their account.

Cardholders are given numerous options to fund their accounts. The first option is through cash deposits at any UnionBank branch or cash deposit acceptance machine. They can also go with interbank fund transfers via InstaPay and PESONet, or through Bancnet ATMs. Alternatively, they can fund their accounts through 7-Eleven and ECPay’s more than 11,000 partner merchants nationwide, which include pawnshops and remittance centers.