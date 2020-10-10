UnionBank and Lazada launches the ALL-NEW UnionBank Lazada Debit Card

0 comment

The Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Lazada Philippines launch its newest offer – the UnionBank Lazada Debit Card, the country’s first eCommerce Debit Card. Created with the avid online shopper in mind, this debit card aims to make each online shopping transaction smooth and more rewarding for customers. Powered by UnionBank’s superior digital banking capabilities, customers are also assured of a seamless and secure experience all throughout their eCommerce journey.

Following the launch of the first eCommerce Credit Card last August, and as part of a long-term partnership to enhance the eCommerce experience, the new UnionBank Lazada Debit Card allows cardholders to earn two Lazada wallet credits for every P200.00 spend on Lazada. Meanwhile, cardholders earn one Lazada Wallet Credit for every P200.00 spend outside the Lazada platform.

In addition, UnionBank Lazada Debit cardholders are entitled to special discounts and offers from selected LazMall merchants, and first-hand access to pre-sales and mega-sales, allowing them to get the most out of their online shopping.

To open a UnionBank Lazada Debit Card account, applicants can either opt for the digital account opening feature found in the UnionBank Online app or go to the UnionBank microsite accessible via the Lazada website and app.

For added convenience, applicants who open an account via the UnionBank Online app will also be able to access the Lazada Virtual Card, UnionBank’s first virtual card, so that they can already start their online shopping spree.

As UnionBank Debit cardholders, customers will be able to utilize UnionBank’s suite of digital banking solutions. These include cashless payments, money transfers to remittance centers, digital check deposits, as well as other features available in the UnionBank Online app. They will also earn interest for maintaining an average daily balance of P10,000 and above in their account.

Cardholders are given numerous options to fund their accounts. The first option is through cash deposits at any UnionBank branch or cash deposit acceptance machine. They can also go with interbank fund transfers via InstaPay and PESONet, or through Bancnet ATMs. Alternatively, they can fund their accounts through 7-Eleven and ECPay’s more than 11,000 partner merchants nationwide, which include pawnshops and remittance centers.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Essilor | Protect your vision while working from home

Team Orange 0 comments
Due to the pandemic, millions of people all over the world are working from home, which means longer hours in front of computers. Add to that the frequent use of…

ABS-CBN Entertainment is the most watched YouTube channel in the Philippines!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel marked another major milestone by becoming the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to hit 30 million subscribers, as Filipinos worldwide continue to watch fresh new…

More reasons to get your Pancake House Rewards Card this month

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
We’ve finally reached the last quarter of what can be described as a unique and different year. While the last couple of months may have been less-than-ideal for most of…

Make everyday fun and active with UNIQLO’s latest Sport Utility Wear Collection

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, launches its latest Sport Utility Wear collection featuring comfortable and functional items for everyone’s daily needs. Staying true to the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of designing…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone