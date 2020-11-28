UNIQLO provides the perfect one-stop family shopping experience with the opening of Blue Bay Walk Roadside Store

0 comment

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, recently opens its second roadside store at Blue Bay Walk, Pasay City. The new store provides the community with a 900sqm shopping space, carrying a complete range of LifeWear items for men, women, kids and babies -perfect for one-stop shopping experience for the entire family.

(L-R) Yusuke Kuroda, UNIQLO Philippines’ Head of Store Operations, Geraldine Sia, UNIQLO Philippines’ CO-Chief Operating Officer, Alison Juan, UNIQLO Blue Bay Walk Roadside Store Manager, Masayoshi Nakamura, UNIQLO Philippines’ Chief Operating Officer, Alfred Ty, Federal Land Inc.’s Chairman, and Zarina Lit, UNIQLO Philippines’ Store Area Manager.

At UNIQLO, we aim to make our roadside store a lifestyle and cultural hub for the local community and a driver of local economic development and prosperity. The opening of the UNIQLO Blue Bay Walk Roadside Store will provide the locals a one stop shopping experience and convenience for their everyday clothing needs,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, COO, UNIQLO Philippines. “As a special treat to the community, we also have exclusive offers to celebrate our second roadside store launch in the country.”

Opening a roadside store has proven successful in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and even in the Philippines. A roadside store promises a simple, local, one-stop shopping experience for customers to enjoy a quick and convenient trip close to their home.

The UNIQLO Blue Bay Walk Roadside side includes a parking lot for customers and is carefully designed to ensure that there is space and accessibility for all: for families with children, for elderly people, and for people with disabilities.

Special Partnerships and Promotions

The first 100 customers of UNIQLO Blue Bay Walk Roadside Store, gets a FREE Matcha or Houjicha Drink from Kyoto Chaya Japanese Café. Customers also received a (1) one 20% Discount Voucher from this café for every minimum Php 3,000.00 single-receipt purchase.

In addition, with every minimum Php 3,000.00 single-receipt purchase from UNIQLO Blue Bay Walk’s Roadside Store on November 27-29, customers can get a FREE UNIQLO U Packable Bag AND FREE Hot Fudge Sundae at McDonald’s Blue Bay Walk.

Limited offers are also be available in ALL STORES nationwide from November 23 to November 29.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

