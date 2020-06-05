UNIQLO Set to Open its Online Store in the Philippines

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to launch its E-commerce platform to the local market in the second half of 2020, to be available both in the UNIQLO website and mobile application.

With millions of internet users in the country, there is a strong customer demand for online shopping in the Philippines. UNIQLO’s new online store will extend the reach of the brand, bringing UNIQLO and its LifeWear apparel to many new customers around the country. It will also bring the brand closer to existing customers, providing a new and convenient shopping experience to complement its much-loved network of retail locations across the Philippines.

“The launch of the UNIQLO online store further strengthens our presence in the Philippines, and brings greater convenience to our customers here. An online store will provide local UNIQLO customers a faster and easier way of purchasing their favorite LifeWear items,” said Masayoshi Nakamura, COO, UNIQLO Philippines.

UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy of apparel comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. Each LifeWear piece is crafted with the best fit and the best fabrics and is constantly innovated. With a practical sense of beauty, LifeWear clothes are built to improve people’s lives.