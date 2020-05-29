UNIQLO to launch Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection

UNIQLO will launch a limited-edition collaboration between American musician Billie Eilish and contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. The UT (UNIQLO T-Shirt) collection will showcase the artistic perspectives of the two through graphics combining their unique styles, which were exclusively designed for UNIQLO. The sensibilities of the contemporary artist and musician, each prolific at the highest level worldwide, have been fused together through fashion, in turn providing us with new discoveries in each of their visions.

About Takashi Murakami

Artist. Born 1962 in Tokyo, Japan. Founder and president of Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., an art production and management company. Murakami has held solo exhibitions at major art institutions around the globe and is widely known for his high-profile projects with luxury and streetwear fashion brands as well as collaborations with musicians. Also active as a director of films and animation, Murakami directed Billie Eilish’s 2019 music video you should see me in a crown.

About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish released her DOUBLE PLATINUM debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in March 2019. The Album Of The Year full-length debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release. She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and at Top 40 radio with Song and Record of the Year bad guy. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was the highest selling debut album of 2019 and biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts for an additional 2 non-consecutive weeks since its release. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and fellow multi-GRAMMY Award winning brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles.