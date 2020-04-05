Mineski Global and its network of partners gather for COVID-19 frontliners

With the successful launch of the Lockdown Games on March 24, Mineski Global continues to unite the gaming community as well as foster and strengthen their relationships with existing partners to achieve one common goal: contribute to the betterment of the nation in the midst of the pandemic.

The first week of the tournament gathered PhP 460,000.00 from participating players, esports partners, and viewers at MineskiTV’s Facebook channel, nearing halfway of the end goal, which is PhP 1,000,000.00. The donations are given to Mineski Global’s beneficiaries, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Medical Foundation, in order to aid medical frontliners.

Brands who have found their entry into esports through Mineski Global have eagerly shown their support. Counted among the corporate donors thus far are Mountain Dew, Enervon Activ, Tostas, ASUS Republic of Gamers, and Good Game Digital.

“We are thankful for the generosity and kindness of the esports community to the Philippine General Hospital. Your donation will go a long way in empowering our frontliners against COVID-19,” said Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, spokesperson and public affairs coordinator of PGH.

To spice up the Lockdown Games, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) superstars and avid gamers, Junmar Fajardo, Marc Pingris, Japeth Aguilar, and Kiefer Ravena are battling in a DoTA 2 showmatch on April 6.

“I am humbly calling our entire community, especially those who will take part in the Lockdown Games and our partners, to lend us their hand in what we think is the bigger battle: that of providing immediate help to our friends in the health sector who are manning the frontlines against this pandemic through your donations,” said Ronald Robins, Mineski Global CEO and founder.

Interested parties may donate any amount until the end of the tournament, April 13, via an email pledge sent to mineskitv2@mineski.net, via text at 09272798615, or through Mineski Global’s GCash, via 09178747768.

Be part of the bigger battle and help donate to Mineski Global’s fundraising tournament to help COVID-19 frontliners in the Lockdown Games.