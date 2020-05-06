Universal Records and PolyEast Records Artists Come Together For Frontliners in Tribute Song “Life In Your Hands”

In the tough times we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, frontliners are often overlooked “silent heroes” who work tirelessly to keep society functioning despite collective struggles.

With this comes “Life In Your Hands,” a tribute song featuring Artists for Silent Heroes, that recognize and highlight the important role our ‘silent heroes’ play in our every day lives.

Coming together to pay tribute are some of the biggest artists in the Universal Records Philippines and PolyEast Records rosters: Martin Nievera, Christian Bautista, Ebe Dancel, Julie Anne San Jose, TJ Monterde, Eunice Jorge of Gracenote, Tutti Caringal of 6cyclemind, Kyle Juliano, Janina Vela, Kiara San Luis of Imago, Daniel Paringit of Better Days, Kurei, Sassa Dagdag, Drei Rana, Selena Marie, and Raffy Calicdan.

The song (written by Chito Ilagan, Therese Marie Villarante, Ito Rapadas, and Njel de Mesa; produced by Ito Rapadas and arranged by Rye Sarmiento) makes use of the classic Auld Lang Syne as its backing track, modernized and given lyrics apt to the world’s situation today. With gratitude in their hearts and the song’s calming and reassuring lyrics, the song hopes to give further thanks to the silent heroes of our world today.

Life In Your Hands is a project of Universal Records led by its Chairman and President Dr. James G. Dy, Executive Vice President Ramon Chuaying, General Manager Kathleen Dy-Go, and PolyEast Records with its General Manager Jesmond Chua and Finance Director Sharon Dy-Law. The project is made in cooperation with Philippine Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. and Filipino Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Inc., proceeds are for the benefit of Chinese General Hospital and Medical Arts frontliners.

Life In Your Hands is now available for purchase on iTunes and streaming on Spotify and all platforms starting May 6, 2020 (https://backl.ink/142434572) under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

